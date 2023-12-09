BJP's Assembly poll victories acknowledgement of Modi's tremendous work: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The BJP's stellar performance in the recent Assembly polls is an acknowledgement of the tremendous welfare work Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has done for the people in nine years, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday. HT Image

In Assembly polls held in five states between November 7 and 30, results of which were declared on December 3, the Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in Madhya Pradesh emphatically and unseated the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It got more seats than the AIMIM in Telangana and stood victorious on two seats in Mizoram.

Speaking at a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' event here, Shinde said, "Modi has done in the last nine years what other governments have not been able to do in last 50-60 years. We saw a Modi wave in the recent Assembly polls. People trust Modi's guarantees."

We are proud of achievements under Modi rule, Shinde said, adding the endeavour was to ensure benefits of the Centre's welfare schemes reach every beneficiary.

Shinde said his government had started a cleanliness drive in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, the CM visited Juhu beach, Nehru Road in Vile Parle East and some other suburban areas to check on how the initiative, which involves washing of roads to curb air pollution, is progressing. He also visited a housing society in Kandivali East for a cleanliness awareness rally.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut dubbed the state government's cleanliness drive a "drama" and said Shinde must "clean the corruption in his cabinet first".

"Instead of washing roads, he should call for polls to municipal bodies. Such drama is not required. This is the job of a corporator. Shinde hasn't yet come out of the mindset of being a Thane corporator," Raut claimed.