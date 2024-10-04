Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former president of the State Minority Commission, Haji Arafat Shaikh is all set to quit the party owing to differences over the party’s stand on Muslims. Although he is not keen on contesting the assembly polls, Shaikh is expected to join either the Congress or the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. BJP’s Haji Arafat Shaikh may quit party

Shaikh recently took an open stand against his party colleague, Nitesh Rane, for the latter’s attack on Muslims, threatening to barge into mosques and attack the community. Shaikh, in a video message on social media, dared Rane to deliver on his threat. Party insiders believe that the stand taken by Shaikh was an indication that the leader, who joined the BJP in 2018 by assuming the role of chairman of the Minority Commission, was on his way out.

“He is disturbed by the repeated attacks on Muslims by party leaders. Apart from Rane’s rhetoric, comments by Kirit Somaiya on ‘love, land, vote jihad’ and Mohit Kambhoj’s recent announcement to bar Muslim youth from Navratri dandiya have upset him. He has been facing a strong reaction from his community and is expected to clear the air in the next couple of days,” said a party worker close to him.

Shaikh was inducted into the party by Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar. “Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar are trying to convince him not to quit the party, but he is determined to part ways,” a BJP leader said.

Shaikh heads the Maharashtra State Muslim Khatik Samaj Seva Santha and is associated with the board constituted to construct a mosque in Ayodhya. He did not respond to calls and texts from HT, for comment.

State BJP deputy president Madhav Bhandari said, “Arafat is on the verge of quitting for his ambitions and aspirations. He is known for changing parties, and this time he is conveniently using the anti-Muslim remarks by our leaders as an excuse. These things happen during elections.”