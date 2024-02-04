Mumbai: Metro services between the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Worli, two of the city’s most prominent real estate and business hubs, are likely to be operational by the second half of 2024, as the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has decided to commence services on this 9.63-km stretch of the Metro-3 line after phase one from Aarey Colony to BKC is thrown open in May-end. The earlier plan involved launching services for the entire phase two between BKC and Cuffe Parade at one go. BKC to Worli metro service likely by late 2024

“There is no need to wait till works at Girgaon and Kalbadevi stations are complete,” Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC, told participants of an infrastructure conclave at BKC on Saturday. “The crossover at Acharya Atre Chowk that will allow reversal of trains (to BKC) will enable us to extend Metro-3 operations till here.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Bhide said that 96% work on phase one of Metro-3 between Aarey and BKC stations was complete, and the remaining 4% comprising small jobs inside the Aarey depot and metro stations would be completed in a few days.

“There will be full depot connectivity within the next 10-15 days, after which we can start integrated trials for phase one. We expect this stretch to be available for the public by May-end provided all certifications and clearances are in,” she said.

Certification/ clearance must be secured from MMRC’s internal safety unit, the commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), the Research, Design and Safety Organisation (RDSO) and other relevant bodies before commencement of operations.

Last month, MMRC officials inspected Siddhivinayak and other metro stations under phase one of Metro-3. Thirteen metro rakes are presently stationed at the Aarey depot, while nine rakes will be required for operations on phase one, said MMRC officials. Work the BKC-AAC stretch under phase two will be completed by mid-2024, they said, followed by inspections and applications for clearance/ certification.

MMRC aims to throw the entire 33.5-km corridor of Metro-3 open by 2024-end; 89% of work on the corridor is complete, and stations en route are unlikely to have parking lots for private vehicles as they are located 500-1,200 metres apart, said officials. MMRC is working with regional transport offices, auto rickshaw unions and BEST to ensure last mile connectivity from Metro-3 stations, they added.

Authorities are also working on extending the metro-3 line from Cuffe Parade till Navy Nagar. Sources said MMRC was on the verge of finishing a detailed project report for constructing a 1.5-km long twin tunnel with a station along this extension.