MUMBAI: A 49-year-old musician and private tutor, known for his affiliation with prestigious institutions, is at the centre of controversy after being booked by the Chembur police along with his 16-year-old son for assaulting an on-duty policeman and reckless driving. The accused, Kiran Kamath, blind by birth, is a celebrated performing artiste and music educator in the city, holding a ‘Sangeet Visharad’—a qualification equivalent to a Bachelor of Music. Blind music teacher and minor son booked for assaulting cop in Chembur

According to the police, the teenage boy, who is not licensed to drive, was behind the wheel of a family-owned sedan accompanied by a female and another male friend. The vehicle allegedly rammed into two patrolling constables at Chembur Gymkhana, causing minor injuries to one of them, identified as Vijay Sonawane.

“The teenager was recklessly driving the sedan when it struck the patrolling constables on a motorbike. Constable Sonawane sustained minor injuries and was rushed to Shree Hospital in Chembur,” a police officer said.

While at the hospital, Sonawane insisted that the driver and his guardian report to the Chembur police station for further proceedings. At this point, the situation escalated dramatically.

“When Kiran Kamath arrived at the hospital, he became aggressive. He grabbed Sonawane by the belt, assaulted him, and his minor son joined in, shoving the constable to the ground and tearing his uniform,” the officer added.

Following the altercation, both Kamath and his son were escorted to the police station. Authorities later discovered that the car was registered in the name of Kamath’s wife. The minor’s unlicensed driving and the father’s alleged violent behaviour led to charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The charges include assault on a public servant (section 132), causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty (section 121), negligence endangering personal safety (section 125A), and rash driving (section 281). Additional charges under the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving (section 184) and allowing an unauthorised person to drive (section 180) were also levied.

Kamath has been issued a notice under section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, directing him to cooperate with the investigation. While no arrests have been made, the father-son duo’s actions have drawn sharp criticism from the local community and legal experts alike.