BMC allows controlled feeding of pigeons at four new locations

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday granted permission for controlled feeding of pigeons at four isolated locations in different parts of the city, but only between 7am and 9am. The state government had, on July 3, ordered the BMC to immediately shut down all 51 kabutarkhanas in the city, citing health hazards arising out of their droppings and feathers (HT Photo)

Pigeon feeding would be allowed at the four new locations only on interim basis, till the expert committee studying the impact of pigeons’ feathers and droppings on human health submits its report to the high court and the court passes final orders on petitions challenging the closure of pigeon feeding spots by the BMC, the civic body clarified in a statement on Friday.

The 51 kabutarkhanas across the city which were shut down by the BMC earlier this year will remain shut, the civic body said in the statement.

As per the new arrangement approved on Friday, pigeon feeding will be allowed near the Worli Reservoir in the G South ward, the mangrove area near the Lokhandwala Back Road and beside the Versova sewage treatment plant in Andheri West, the creekside area near the old Airoli–Mulund Check Naka on the Airoli–Mulund Link Road in Mulund East, and Gorai Maidan in Borivali West.

Feeding at these new locations will be allowed only for two hours in the morning in a strictly regulated manner, the BMC said. Voluntary organisations will have to take full responsibility for managing the sites and ensuring that feeding of pigeons does not obstruct vehicular or pedestrian movement. They must maintain cleanliness in the area, promptly address any public complaints, and submit undertakings to the BMC to adhere to these conditions.

Assistant commissioners of respective civic wards will serve as nodal officers, overseeing the functioning of the designated sites, the BMC statement said. Health awareness boards will be installed around the feeding areas to educate the public about related hygiene and safety concerns, the statement noted.

The BMC subsequently banned public feeding of pigeons, leading to legal challenges in the high court.

On August 7, the court stated it had not ordered the closure of kabutarkhanas but had refrained from staying the civic body’s closure order. On August 13, the court ordered the appointment of an expert committee to study the impact of pigeons’ feathers and droppings on human health. The state government subsequently set up a 13-member committee to assess the issue and submit its report within 30 days of its first meeting.