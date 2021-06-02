BMC and govt vaccination centres in Mumbai to remain shut on June 3

Covid-19 vaccination centres run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government in Mumbai will remain closed on June 3, the civic body said in a tweet on Wednesday. Vaccination details for other scheduled days will be shared on their official Twitter handles.

“Please note that all BMC and government vaccination centres will be closed tomorrow (June 3, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules,” BMC tweeted.

The civic body gave no reason for the closure of vaccination centres but news agency ANI reported a shortage of vaccine was the reason behind the sudden closure of centres run by the state government and the municipal body.





“Due to lack of adequate vaccine stock, vaccination will be stopped tomorrow (June 3) at Government and Municipal Centers in Mumbai,” ANI said quoting BMC’s department of public relations.

Maharashtra is slated to receive six million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in June. Out of these six million doses, four million will be allocated by the Centre and two million will be bought by the state to vaccinate people between 18 and 44 years. State health officials told reporters that the state-procured doses might also be diverted for administering the second dose to individuals in the above 45 age group.

Maharashtra has formulated a plan to help reduce the daily cases of Covid-19 by pushing vaccination in areas with high positivity rates and low vaccination rates. The state has been witnessing a sharp decline in the daily tally of cases and reported 15,169 new cases on Wednesday, out of which 923 were from Mumbai.