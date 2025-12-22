BMC appoints consultant to survey and demarcate Powai lake boundary

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a consultant to conduct a fresh survey of Powai Lake and clearly demarcate its boundary, both on the ground and on official maps. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a consultant to conduct a fresh survey of Powai Lake and clearly demarcate its boundary, both on the ground and on official maps. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

A senior BMC official said the decision was taken following a request from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), which shares a boundary with the lake. “The BMC has been engaging regularly with a citizens body which has representatives of the IIT-M, representatives of Larsen and Toubro, the local residents of Hiranandani and also the representatives of the hotels alongside it,” the civic official said.

A similar survey had been proposed in 2021 too but was later withdrawn. In 2022, environmental activist Zoru Bhathena had approached the Bombay High Court seeking demarcation of Powai Lake to protect the Natural Area Zone and the 100-metre no-construction buffer around it. His petition cited BMC affidavits stating that several institutions and private entities, including IIT-B, the Renaissance Hotel and other lessees, had taken control of large parts of the lakefront. He added that BMC staff were often denied access to the lake.

Bathena’s petition referred to an affidavit filed by the BMC before the National Green Tribunal, which noted that Powai Lake lies in a dense urban setting. The affidavit read, “Several structures have been built on the immediate periphery of the lake including IIT hostel blocks, IIT accommodation buildings and canteen, the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Centre, the Lakeside Chalet Mumbai Marriott and leased properties of Hydraulic Engineering department.”

The Powai Lake is an artificial reservoir created in 1891 by constructing a masonry dam between two hillocks across the Powai basin. Spread over 223 hectares, the lake has a submergence area of about 2.1 sq.km and a storage capacity of 5,455 million litres. It has been identified under the National Lake Conservation Policy as one of the country’s top ten lakes in need of rejuvenation. The lake supports a rich ecosystem and is home to several species of flora and fauna, and is a habitat for a variety of aquatic animals including crocodiles.

Back in 2021, the BMC had proposed a promenade, cycle track and other urban design interventions around the lake to improve walkability. As part of that plan, it had initiated a cadastral survey, noting the extent, value, and ownership of the land, and geotechnical studies along the lake’s banks. However, the proposed cycle track was dropped following strong opposition from environmentalists.

At present, the BMC has commissioned a total station survey to accurately mark the lake’s boundaries on-site and on official maps. The survey will help establish precise coordinates of the lake’s limits and is expected to provide clarity on encroachments and permissible activity zones around Powai Lake.