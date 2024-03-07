 BMC asks hawkers in busy Dadar stretch to help clean roads, mops up 500kg of waste in a day | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC asks hawkers in busy Dadar stretch to help clean roads, mops up 500kg of waste in a day

BMC asks hawkers in busy Dadar stretch to help clean roads, mops up 500kg of waste in a day

ByJeet Mashru
Mar 07, 2024 09:24 PM IST

Radhika Salvi, a junior supervisor in the SWM department, explained that ahead of Mahashivratri celebrations, numerous small independent sellers from parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat come to sell ‘Bel Patra’ leaves, which are offered to Lord Shiva

In an attempt to maintain cleanliness and bring about an attitudinal change among hawkers, the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) organised a cleanup initiative for hawkers in Dadar on Wednesday. The stretch of road covered, among the busiest in the city, is occupied by at least 200 hawkers selling fruit, vegetables and flowers every day.

Hawkers clean up wet waste on VS Agashe Road in Dadar (Jeet Mashru)
Hawkers clean up wet waste on VS Agashe Road in Dadar (Jeet Mashru)

Officials from BMC visited the Senapati Bapat Marg, Manish Market, and Vijay Nagar areas in Dadar, where approximately 500 kilograms of wet waste was collected during the drive.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Radhika Salvi, a junior supervisor in the SWM department, explained that ahead of Mahashivratri celebrations, numerous small independent sellers from parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat come to sell ‘Bel Patra’ leaves, which are offered to Lord Shiva.

SWM officials mentioned that while the encroachment action can be undertaken by BMC’s Encroachment Department, they aimed to ensure cleanliness at their end. “We ensured that the 200-250 hawkers sitting on the road cleaned the complete vicinity and put waste in one corner so that we could pick it up.”

“The idea is to bring about behavioural change. These small vendors have now agreed to keep the area clean regularly. We will keep an eye on it,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On