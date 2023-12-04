BMC engineer on inspection suffers leg fracture in hit-and-run

Mumbai: An assistant engineer from the A-ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), suffered a fracture in his left leg after a four-wheeler hit his bike near Charni Road, on Saturday. HT Image

The accused has been identified as Ishwar Anil Shaha, 30, a resident of Marine Lines. After fleeing from the spot, Shaha later visited the DB Marg police station and turned himself in, said a police officer from the DB Marg police.

Shaha was arrested and later released after serving a notice under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) 41, added the police officer.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Shrikant Rathod was on an official inspection in the area to check on cleanliness ahead of the chief minister’s scheduled visit to south Mumbai on Sunday morning.

For the last two days, BMC officials of many wards have been working day and night for the cleanliness drives in the city.

The incident occurred around 11pm when Rathod was on his bike inspecting the area and heading towards the south side. When he reached the Charni Road junction near the Opera House, the signal turned red. In a hurry to cross the signal, Rathod increased his bike’s speed. Meanwhile, Shaha, who was heading towards Chowpatty, stepped on the accelerator, and both collided with each other on the signal, said a police officer.

Rathod fell from his bike and suffered severe injuries to his left leg. Shaha, who was driving his Brezza car, got scared and fled the spot as people started gathering. Rathod was rushed to Bhatia Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A case was registered against Shaha under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code along with 134 (A) (B) of the Motor Vehicle Act.