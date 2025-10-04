MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed four new assistant commissioners to various wards in the city, following recommendations by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). To fill the vacant posts in the assistant commissioner cadre, the MPSC selected the candidates through a competitive examination process. BMC fills vacant spots, appoints four new ward officers

On September 22, HT had reported that the BMC was facing a staff crisis with six wards without full-time ward officers.

The new appointees include Santosh Gorakh Salunke, who has been assigned to the C Ward in Marine Lines, Vrushali Pandurang Ingule, appointed as F South Ward officer in Parel, Yogesh Ranjitrao Desai, posted to the B Ward in Dongri, and Aarti Bhagwan Golekar, who will now serve as assistant commissioner in the R south ward in Kandivali. These appointments were made under the directives of BMC commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani.

In addition to these new postings, several internal transfers within the assistant commissioner cadre have also taken place. Nitin Shukla, who was previously managing the B ward and holding additional charge of the K East ward in Andheri east, has now been assigned to the K East ward. Sanjay Ingle, who served as assistant commissioner of the C ward, has been reassigned to the city engineering department. Mahesh Patil, formerly with the F South Ward in Parel, has been moved to the S Ward in Bhandup, while Alka Sasane, previously in the S Ward, will now serve as assistant commissioner in the markets department. Manish Salve, who held the AMC position in the R South Ward, has also been reassigned to the city engineering department.

According to BMC officials, the MPSC had recommended a total of 14 candidates for the assistant commissioner posts. Out of these, six were appointed earlier, while the latest orders cover an additional four. From the remaining four candidates, one is yet to be relieved from their previous organisation, one is currently on maternity leave, and two are undergoing departmental orientation training. These candidates will be posted once the necessary formalities and training are completed.

Recognizing the importance of the assistant commissioner and the need to avoid such prolonged vacancies in civic posts, the BMC had temporarily delegated the responsibilities of unfilled positions to officers from the deputy chief engineer and executive engineer cadres. The interim arrangement ensured administrative efficiency until permanent appointments were made.