BMC fines contractor for flouting norms, causing air pollution in Mulund

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice and fined the contractor, who was tasked to lay down a sewer line in Mulund (west), but failed to follow the norms leading to poor air quality in the area and as a result, 22 residents of Marathon Avenue Marg were hospitalised within a span of a month. The matter first came to light after local MLA Mihir Kotecha alerted BMC’s sewerage department on Thursday about the shoddy work done by the contractor, who had left the soil and debris, from excavation, on the road for over a month “leading to the poor air quality in the neighbourhood” and demanded that “the contractor be booked for playing with the lives of citizens”. (HT PHOTO)

Hindustan Times had reported on February 24 on how largescale construction, constant road digging and sewerage work by BMC had contributed to air pollution in the area and the hospitalisation of the residents.

Chakrapani Alle, assistant commissioner T ward, said there were two issues raised by local MLA regarding air pollution. One was due to construction site, which were not following the required norms, and the other was due to BMC’s contractor flouting tender conditions while digging the road for a sewer line.

“They were not spraying water, which leads to dust accumulation in the air about which we have informed the building proposals department. It is this department, which issues permit to all the building works in Mumbai. They will issue a warning to the concerned contractor for violating the building norms,” he said.

About the dust accumulating due to laying of sewer line on Marathon Avenue Road, Alle said, “A lot of earth excavated was spread on the carriageway and whenever a vehicle passes, the dust gets accumulated. The contractor had been warned to sprinkle water regularly.

“We have written a letter to the implementing agency to impose fine on the contractor as per tender conditions — which states to follow safety precautions, so that there is minimum inconvenience to the citizens,” said Alle.

BMC has also demanded reinstatement of the trench and to repair the damaged footpath on Marathon Avenue Marg and to initiate action against the contractual agency as per tender condition.

The matter first came to light after local MLA Mihir Kotecha alerted BMC’s sewerage department on Thursday about the shoddy work done by the contractor, who had left the soil and debris, from excavation, on the road for over a month “leading to the poor air quality in the neighbourhood” and demanded that “the contractor be booked for playing with the lives of citizens”.

Dr Mehul Thakkar, pulmonologist, Mednash hospital in Mulund, said he has been treating around 40-50 patients everyday with respiratory and bronchial-related ailments.

“There has been a rise in the number of patients with bronchial issues due to dust and ongoing civil work. They come with cough and respiratory symptoms. When a members of a family show these symptoms, I ask them if there is any civil work being done around their locality, and most of them respond in the affirmative,” he said.

Meanwhile, affected residents from Vasant Oscar CHS, which comprises 11 towers, have written to the developers to take immediate steps to ensure the construction activity is covered with green screens to contain the debris.

The letter stated that there should be arrangement made for cleaning up the building premises including all apartments and cars wherever cement and paint have sprinkled; to also arrange for cleaning up of solar panels installed on the terraces, which are inundated with paint and cement.

The societies will share expenses due to damages. They also demanded a bank guarantee of ₹ 5 lakh, for affected residents, within one week failing which, they would seek a legal recourse.