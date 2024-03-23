BMC grants recognition to 150 unrecognised private schools

Mumbai: After drawing flak from the state authorities for failing to investigate 218 ‘unrecognised’ private schools in the city, the BMC’s education department recently issued certificates of recognition to 150 schools. HT Image

Despite lacking clearance for the safety and security of the structures of these institutions, the civic body has decided to approve them– some of them are among the oldest and most prominent institutes in the city which have operated without official recognition for several years. They were found to be non-compliant with the Right to Education (RTE) Act due to missing no-objection certificates for their building structures, an essential requirement for approval.

The approvals were granted if the schools took responsibility for ensuring the safety of their students. While these schools lacked formal recognition, they have now submitted reports on structural safety, fire department clearance, and other necessary documentation. As per the rule, most old schools do not have modern fire safety facilities. Considering this approval was pending. A BMC official said, “By taking an undertaking from the school about points raised during the school visit, BMC decided to grant approval to the schools.”

The Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009 mandates privately-run schools to obtain recognition by meeting various criteria concerning teachers, infrastructure, teaching hours, library facilities, and equipment. Despite this, many schools have operated without formal approval, prompting the state’s intervention.

This move comes after the state director of education (primary) criticised the BMC for neglecting to investigate safety measures at these schools earlier this year. However, BMC contends that despite lacking RTE approval, these schools cannot be deemed ‘unauthorised’ and, therefore, should not face disciplinary action. While BMC asserts that the recognition process is ongoing and aims to grant approvals to the remaining schools soon, activists remain dissatisfied. Nitin Dalvi from the Maharashtra State Student-Parent Teacher Federation questioned BMC’s inaction over the past eight years, highlighting the need for accountability and review of pre-conditions for RTE recognition. Dalvi said, “The granting of recognition to these schools marks a significant development in Mumbai’s educational landscape, but concerns over safety and compliance with educational standards persist. The BMC’s decision is expected to spark further debate and scrutiny regarding the regulation of private educational institutions in the city.”