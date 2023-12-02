BMC invites suggestions from citizens for Malabar Hill reservoir reconstruction

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday invited suggestions from citizens regarding reconstruction of the Malabar Hill water reservoir. As per the notice issued by the civic body, citizens can email their suggestions to mhriit.suggestion@gmail.com within the next 15 days – till December 15. The expert committee formed on November 8, which is studying the feasibility of reconstruction and capacity augmentation of the reservoir, will review the suggestions in a month’s time, said P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects). HT Image

The BMC’s notice pointedly asks for suggestions regarding the methodology of reconstruction of the reservoir under the Phirozshah Mehta Garden, also known as the Hanging Gardens. But it is up to the committee’s discretion to consider suggestions outside this scope.

“Our mandate is to ensure water supply in the wards and recommend whatever is needed to be done to the reservoir for it, whether that be repairs or reconstruction,” said Rahul Kadri, an architect who is part of the seven-member committee. Other members include four experts from IIT Bombay – professors Ashok Goyal, R S Jangid, Jothi Prakash and Dasaka Murthy; two civil engineers and local representatives – Dr Vasudev Nori and A Seth; and deputy municipal commissioner (special engineering) C H Kandalkar.

The committee will evaluate the suggestions and submit its final report by January 15. It was originally supposed to submit the report by December 1, but on November 28, guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha wrote to the municipal commissioner Iqbal S Chahal asking for a 45-day extension. This was because no official meetings of the committee had been convened, and members had no physical access to the reservoir, but only drawings, past reports and studies.

“Lodha held a meeting on Thursday, and we will now be having a site visit of the reservoir on December 8,” said Kadri.