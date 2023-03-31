BMC issues show cause notice to ‘aapli chikitsa’ contractor

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a show cause notice on Wednesday to the managing director of Krsnaa Diagnostics, which bagged the contract to run the Aapli Chikitsa project, after it failed to fulfil its commitment to providing smooth diagnostic facilities to patients in their dispensaries, maternity homes, clinics and hospitals. Mumbai, India - March 18, 2023: BMC's Aapla Dawakhana, at Dharavi, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Aapli Chikitsa (Your diagnosis) — the civic body’s ambitious project was rolled out four years back to provide Mumbai citizens with basic and advanced pathology tests at subsidised rates. Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd was awarded the contract by BMC after quoting the lowest price ( ₹86) for basic tests to conduct pathology tests starting March 6.

“We have issued them a show cause notice and asked them to reply within seven days on reasons behind the centres not being functional and patients not getting reports on time,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.

HT, on March 18, reported about centres either being shut or not giving reports on time after which, IS Chahal, the civic commissioner, held a meeting with Krsnaa diagnostics on the same day instructing them to resolve all the issues on a war footing. BMC health officials had then said Krsnaa diagnostics had asked for a week’s time to fix the problem saying it’s a teething phase.

“As per the work order, they were supposed to start the services immediately. They never told us they will require a few days to get things streamlined. We have not been receiving or receiving incomplete diagnostic reports of the patients. There are many complaints from the patients too on the same. We have therefore asked them to submit to us their reasons for the delay,” said Dr Gomare.

On March 23, Dr Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner (Health), BMC, had called Krsnaa diagnostics for the review meeting in which Pallavi Jain, the managing director was present. Dr Kumar told HT that the diagnostics had not carried out dry runs before rolling out the services. A BMC health official said its legal team is in the process of deciding on a fine if Krsnaa diagnostics need to be fined.

“We will be submitting our detailed reply soon. It is practically only 17 days since we have begun the project and every transition, introducing new technologies and adapting to them takes some time. It is a teething process and we have resolved almost 95% of the issues,” said Jain.

Under the scheme, the corporation outsourced laboratory testing for 190 dispensaries, 107 HBT clinics, all BMC-run maternity homes and special hospitals to the private laboratory. There are 139 tests that can be done at these centres, of which 101 tests are basic and 38 tests are advanced tests.