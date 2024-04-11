 BMC lists top 10 property holders for unpaid property taxes | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
BMC lists top 10 property holders for unpaid property taxes

ByLinah Baliga
Apr 11, 2024 07:44 AM IST

BMC lists top 10 property holders in Mumbai pursued for non-payment of taxes, deadline set for May 25 to avoid penalties.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) prepared a list of the top 10 property holders pursued for non-payment of property taxes on Wednesday. The list mainly comprises developers and housing societies. Honest Shelter Sriram Mills in Worli tops the list and owes 30.63 crore, followed by Bombay Tin Printers in Goregaon with a property tax bill of 12.85 crore. Owing 10.46 crore is Shree Sadguru and Deluxe JV in Worli, followed by Nivan Apartment building in Khar West at 5.44 crore and Runwal Constructions at 5.24 crore in Mulund.

Saadhan Cooperative Housing Society (CHS) in Goregaon has to pay 5.12 crore, followed by Runwal Constructions in Mulund, again at 4.64 crore; Darshan Developers at 4.41 crore, Transcon Triumph at 4.35 crore, and Supreme Construction Developers in Chembur at 1.57 crore.

Property owners who have yet to fulfill their tax obligations are advised by BMC to adhere to the deadline of May 25 to avoid facing punitive measures, both financially and legally.

The BMC’s assessment and collection department is actively targeting property owners who have yet to settle their property tax obligations for the 2023-24 financial year. With the deadline set for May 25, 2024, property owners are urged to clear their dues to avoid potential penalties.

The corporation is employing various strategies, including social media outreach and direct engagement with residents within housing societies, to facilitate tax collection efforts. Public awareness campaigns across different media channels have also been initiated to encourage compliance.

News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC lists top 10 property holders for unpaid property taxes
