BMC orders inquiry into commercialisation of recreational ground at Phoenix Mills

MUMBAI: Following a complaint filed by citizens’ group Chaka Chak Lower Parel alleging illegal commercialisation of a recreational ground at the Phoenix Mills compound in Lower Parel, Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (city) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has ordered an inquiry. Mumbai, India, Feb 6, 2026 – Racquet Club at Phoenix Mall in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai, India, Feb 6, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

In a complaint submitted to the G-South ward and later sent to senior civic officials, Chaka Chak Lower Parel alleged that a recreational ground at the Phoenix Mills compound has been converted into and is being operated as a private sports club. The group claimed that 4,058.16 sq.m recreational ground was sanctioned as a “paved recreational ground” under the approved layout dated October 11, 2023. However, the complaint alleged that the space is now functioning as the Phoenix HSBC Racquet Club, located on the terrace floor, West Zone, Phoenix Palladium.

According to the complaint, the facility is operated by Bellona Hospitality Services, a Phoenix Group entity, and functions as a branded, revenue-generating sports club. The complainants stated that such use is impermissible on land reserved as a recreational ground under relevant regulations of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR).

The complainants further pointed out that the occupation certificate issued on July 8, 2025, records the space only as “terrace open to sky, sports facilities and recreational area” and does not permit commercial exploitation. They alleged that operating a ticketed and exclusive club amounts to an unauthorised change of use and violates the provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act. These acts aim to restrict recreational grounds to non-commercial use for the benefit of occupants or residents.

The issue was raised by Atul Kale of Chaka Chak Lower Parel, who submitted complaints in December 2025 to the assistant engineer (Building and Factory), the assistant superintendent of gardens, and the assistant municipal commissioner of G-South ward. After receiving no response, the matter was raised before the additional municipal commissioner (city) in January 2026. Civic authorities eventually ordered an inquiry into the alleged commercialisation and unauthorised construction at the Phoenix Mills compound, officials said.

In a recent complaint dated January 21, the complainant asked the civic body to close and seal the sports club under the MRTP Act and MMC Act, and hold civic officials accountable for failing to enforce planning regulations.

The complaint argued that converting such recreational grounds into commercial facilities defeats their statutory purpose and sets a precedent for the erosion of open spaces in dense urban areas such as Lower Parel.

When HT visited the office, officials said they were unaware of the racquet club and could not arrange a conversation with an authorised person.

HT reached out to Phoenix with a detailed questionnaire, including all the allegations made by Kale. In its initial response, Phoenix stated that it has all the necessary clearances but would not comment on the allegations. Phoenix then said it would issue a formal response by Monday. However, as of Friday, officials had still not responded to the allegations by Kale.