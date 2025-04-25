Menu Explore
BMC, Railways to jointly fast-track bridge works in city

ByLinah Baliga
Apr 25, 2025 08:02 AM IST

Bellasis Bridge will be completed by November 30; Carnac Bridge by June 10; and Sion Flyover by May 31,2026.

MUMBAI: In a bid to fast-track critical infrastructure projects before the onset of the monsoon, the BMC has directed officials to expedite construction work on key railway flyovers in Mumbai through close coordination with the railway department. A joint review meeting was held on Thursday under the leadership of joint police commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare, where progress on the Bellasis, Carnac and Sion flyovers was assessed. Senior officials from the BMC, traffic police, and railway department were in attendance.

Mumbai, India – 27, Jan 2025: Second girder of the under-construction new Carnac Bridge between Masjid Bunder to CSMT, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Jan 27, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India – 27, Jan 2025: Second girder of the under-construction new Carnac Bridge between Masjid Bunder to CSMT, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Jan 27, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

During the review, Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (Projects) emphasised the importance of timely completion and set clear deadlines: Bellasis Bridge by November 30, 2025, Carnac Bridge by June 10, 2025, and Sion Flyover by May 31,2026. “These works are crucial for easing traffic congestion in Mumbai,” he said. “They must be completed within stipulated timelines, especially before the monsoon, and with effective planning in coordination with the Railways.”

Sion Flyover

Efforts are underway to complete the Sion flyover by May 2026. The relocation of BEST bus services on the western side is expected to be completed by April 27, 2025. The BMC will grant necessary permissions for tree-trimming in the area. Once the foot over bridge (FOB) work by the railways is completed in June, it will be handed over to the BMC, following which the remaining demolition of the bridge within railway limits will commence.

For the planned public underpass, space will be made available by the railway department in August 2025. However, work will begin only after the monsoon, on October 1, 2025. The construction of approach roads—two on the west and one on the east—is also planned, with completion targets of March 2026 for the west and May 2026 for the east.

Bellasis Bridge

While the scheduled completion for Bellasis Bridge is April 2026, Bangar has instructed officials to target an earlier opening by November 2025. Most of the obstructive structures have already been removed, and the remaining 12 will be cleared immediately. Bangar also stressed the need for proper rehabilitation of affected businesses.

Carnac Bridge

The reconstruction of the Carnac Bridge near Masjid Bunder railway station has entered its final stage. Eight pillars on the east side are complete, and foundation work is in progress.

Out of 40 steel girders, five have arrived at the site. The installation of girders is to be completed by May 2, with both approach roads ready by June 5.

Concrete work in the railway zone should be finished by May 7 and the main traffic carriageway by June 10. Railway officials have given an assurance that all tasks within their jurisdiction will be completed by May 2026.

