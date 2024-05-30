BMC reclaims its own land in Byculla from a 50-year-old bakery

Mumbai: A 50-year-old bakery in Byculla which was occupying a space of 500 square metres on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s plot and allegedly stalling the redevelopment process was demolished recently by the civic body. According to BMC officials, the bakery owner held two premises, one in Kamathipura’s 4/5th lane in Byculla since 1974, and an alternate plot in Goregaon East. Mumbai, India – May 29, 2024: A demolished 50-year-old bakery, at Byculla, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The owner had challenged BMC’s eviction notice to grant him a interim relief from dispossessing him and taking forcible possession of the premises in Byculla. However, the city civil court passed a verdict on May 9 in BMC’s favour, refusing to grant an interim relief to the bakery. The eviction and demolition of the bakery commenced on May 24. Civic officials said the bakery was attempting to stall the redevelopment process. The demolition was carried out under the vigilant supervision of 25 BMC officials, with the support of 20 police officers to ensure the operation proceeded without incident.

“In 1968, we had given the bakery owner an alternate place in Goregaon to relocate his shop. Because the premises were not ready, an alternate plot in Byculla was given to him temporarily. When the premises in Goregaon were ready, he took possession of the plot but continued to use the bakery in Byculla,” said Suresh Sagar, acting assistant commissioner from E ward. “The case went to the city civil court and Bombay high court, but was dismissed. The court stated that action can be taken as per BMC rules and regulations.”

The civic body’s estate department had already issued a letter of intent to Hi Rock Construction (P)Ltd (Kinjal Group) for redevelopment on May 9, 2022. The project area spans 3,400 sq mt and includes 117 tenants.

The new development will ensure redevelopment of the area for 117 tenants, the creation of a playground for the public, the construction of a 22-storey rehabilitation wing for the tenants and a 35-storey tower as the sale component for the developer.

Despite repeated attempts made by HT, the bakery owner remained untraceable.