BMC takes poll position on Chhath Puja celebrations

Ahead of the Mumbai municipal corporation election scheduled for early 2022, at least two of the city’s political parties eyeing north Indian votes made the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) change its decision on Chhath celebrations on November 10. The civic body announced on Monday that it will set up artificial ponds for puja across the city.

Chhath is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the sun god, and is primarily celebrated by north Indian communities from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The civic body in a circular issued on Monday, November 8 stated that it will bear the cost of construction and filling up of artificial ponds to be used in the puja one week after the Congress and BJP had made the demand.

Last week, a BMC circular stated that citizens celebrating Chhath should avoid beaches. It also said the celebration should be conducted at artificial ponds and that these should be constructed and paid for by private organisers.

However, both BJP and Congress demanded that artificial ponds should be set up at BMC’s expense, just like it does for the Ganpati festival and sent letters to or met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to direct BMC to set up artificial ponds at its expense.

On Monday, the BMC issued a revised circular. “Citizens should prefer going to artificial ponds for celebrating Chhath puja and the BMC administration is hereby directed to set up artificial ponds for the same at its expenditure,” it said.