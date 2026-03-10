MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to formulate a policy permitting al fresco dining (open-air dining) for Kala Ghoda precinct, allowing restaurants to place outdoor tables and chairs under a regulated framework as part of efforts to transform the heritage neighbourhood into a pedestrian-friendly cultural district. BMC to formulate Al fresco dining policy as Kala Ghoda beautification phase 2 tenders will be invited next week

The move comes as the civic body nears completion of Phase I of the Kala Ghoda beautification project, which is expected to open to the public later this month.

Jaydeep More, acting assistant commissioner of A ward, said the proposed policy will regulate how restaurants can use public space for outdoor dining. “There will be a ground rent imposed on restaurants to set up tables and chairs for al fresco dining at night,” More said.

Urban designer and architect Pritesh Bafna, the consultant appointed for the Kala Ghoda precinct project, said the policy will standardise the use of public spaces and ensure a uniform aesthetic across the district.

“The policy will decide the type of street furniture that can be used with a uniform design. It will also define the parameters on how much space can be used and how the civic body can monetise it by charging restaurants for al fresco dining,” Bafna said.

The civic body is also preparing to roll out Phase II of the Kala Ghoda redevelopment, which will expand the pedestrianisation and redesign of the historic precinct.

According to civic officials, Phase 2a is expected to be tendered within a week, after which work will begin. The project will be executed by the BMC’s roads department at an estimated cost of around ₹10 crore.

Phase 2a will involve the revamp of additional streets with cobblestone paving to enhance the character of the precinct. The stretch will cover Nagindas Master Road, Chamber of Commerce Lane and the lane next to Kalki on Manek Motwani Marg in Kala Ghoda, along with the extension of Fort Street up to Shahid Bhagat Singh Road.

Bafna said the intervention is designed as a continuation of the work carried out in Phase I. “Phase 2a with cobble-lined streets will enhance the character of the area. The Chamber of Commerce Lane will have al fresco dining,” he said.

He added that the overall design approach seeks to bring visual cohesion to the area through simple yet impactful interventions.

“We were trying to bring a certain look, feel and uniformity to this heterogeneous area through simple interventions such as flooring and lighting. This theme will continue so that visitors can experience the entire zone in a more cohesive way. Right now it feels very piecemeal,” Bafna said.

According to him, the current redevelopment is part of a larger master plan that extends beyond Kala Ghoda.

“This phase 2a and 2b is part of a bigger master plan designed up to Colaba Causeway and even Ballard Pier,” he added.

Phase 2b will focus on redeveloping the parking area around the iconic Kala Ghoda statue, which planners say currently detracts from the heritage surroundings.

“The parking at the Kala Ghoda statue is an eyesore surrounded by beautiful heritage buildings like the Jehangir Art Gallery that are not getting the space to be appreciated,” Bafna said.

Several public squares in the area, including Horniman Circle, Hutatma Chowk, Kala Ghoda and Regal Circle, function as important urban plazas that shape the visitor experience. However, many of these spaces are currently dominated by parked vehicles.

To address this, the plan proposes a six-level underground parking facility beneath an expanded Kala Ghoda plaza, with a capacity for around 350 vehicles.

“What we intend to do is connect the plaza northwards towards the current Rhythm House entry and divert the road towards the Jehangir Art Gallery. This will transform the existing traffic island into a more formal and usable public plaza,” Bafna said.

The redevelopment is expected to significantly improve the pedestrian experience while preserving the heritage character of the Kala Ghoda district.