BMC to offer its properties for shooting to woo back Bollywood and OTT producers

MUMBAI: In a first-of-its-kind move aimed at boosting the city’s appeal for film and OTT productions, the BMC has shortlisted several civic-owned properties across Mumbai as designated film shoot locations. The initiative, approved by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, is part of a larger effort to streamline the filming permission process and position Mumbai as a competitive destination for content creators. “The revenue is not huge,” Gagrani told Hindustan Times. “But as a civic body, we must support and facilitate film shooting in the best possible manner.”

Mumbai has always been the heart of the film industry, and many of its films have been shot in the city’s studios and streets. However, in recent decades, Bollywood has preferred shooting locations outside the city and abroad owing to a mix of reasons, including logistical challenges, creative needs and a process that requires filmmakers to navigate a complex web of approvals.

In response, the BMC’s business development department has taken the step of opening up civic-owned locations to filmmakers. “Our objective is to create a film-industry-friendly environment and remove the hurdles that discouraged producers from staying in the city,” said a civic official involved in the initiative. “Once the locations are listed, filmmakers will no longer need to approach multiple departments for clearance. If the spot is available, they can simply apply and begin shooting.”

Among the first locations shortlisted are some unique and previously unused spots, including the Textile Museum in Byculla, the new viewing decks at Girgaum Chowpatty and Dadar’s Chaitya Bhoomi, the newly inaugurated Malabar Hill walkway, Shilpagram Garden in Jogeshwari and the Gilder Tank municipal school in Grant Road. The Wadala Theatre is also being added to the list.

“The Gilder Tank school is particularly sought after for its heritage appeal and can be used for court or palace scenes,” the official said. “However, there have been complaints from residents in the past. We are now working to ensure that all compliances are in place, so that it doesn’t create a nuisance for either residents or production crews.”

All BMC departments, including the fire brigade, will be involved in ensuring that the necessary approvals and safety measures are met. The civic body is also working on finalising a rate card, with charges depending on the type of site—open roads, footpaths, gardens or closed venues. The civic official added that the location list would be updated regularly as more BMC premises were assessed and made available for film shoots.

When asked if this move was a response to filmmakers choosing other cities or international destinations, the civic official acknowledged it but said that the ecosystem offered by Mumbai was still unparalleled. “We’re fixing everything,” he said. “With logistics, talent, studios and post-production facilities all based here, Mumbai remains the natural choice if we can just smoothen the journey.”

The BMC is now organising a meet on July 30 at Taj Land’s End in Bandra, inviting key stakeholders’ consultation on the role of films in Mumbai’s development and regulatory reforms for film shooting permissions. It aims to spark a dialogue on how the entertainment sector can continue to contribute meaningfully to the city’s development.

Sumeer Sabharwal, owner of digital audio studios and multiplexes in Punjab, is a fourth-generation film producer. “All government-owned locations should be made available either free of cost or at nominal rates, as our films promote Mumbai as a filming destination,” he said. “Unfortunately, hardly anyone shoots here anymore due to the exorbitant costs.”

Sabharwal also highlighted more serious issues. “Every filming location is controlled by local political goons who extort money, often with the backing of the police,” he said. “This kind of harassment has become a significant deterrent.” Sabharwal mentioned that his daughter too was a producer based in Mumbai but preferred to film in the UK due to its ease and infrastructure.

“There’s no proper infrastructure in this city, and people often harass you while filming,” he added. “That’s why the BMC’s new initiative to offer civic-owned locations at nominal rates and to streamline the permissions process is a welcome step. Earlier, we couldn’t even access colleges or civic hospitals for shoots. This change could finally provide some relief to producers.”

Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Films and Television Directors Association, which represents 9,000 directors, lauded the BMC’s move. “We have repeatedly told the Maharashtra government how the permit process is plagued by corruption,” he said. “Filmmakers are forced to pay multiple authorities—the BMC, police, and traffic police, making it extremely difficult to shoot here.”

Pandit revealed how he had received blanket permission to shoot on any road in Bhopal for a web series and a film. “This is unthinkable in Mumbai,” he said. “If a single-window clearance system is introduced, it could reverse the outward migration of producers. It would also benefit documentary filmmakers.”