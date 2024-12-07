Menu Explore
BMC to repair Andheri East flyover, send bill to MMRDA

ByLinah Baliga
Dec 07, 2024 08:32 AM IST

The work order for the repairs has been issued, now that the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections has been lifted

Mumbai: Five months after a large slab from a portion of the dilapidated Andheri East flyover on the Western Express Highway fell on a car, with the driver narrowly escaping injury, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to repair the structure, which is embroiled in litigation.

Mumbai, India - June 23, 2024: A view of the Jog Flyover in Andheri (East) in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - June 23, 2024: A view of the Jog Flyover in Andheri (East) in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The BMC will repair the flyover, also known as Jog flyover, “in the larger public interest” at an estimated cost of 95 crore and seek reimbursement from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA). The state government agency had handed over the Western Express Highway from Bandra to Dahisar, including the Jog flyover, to the BMC in November 2022 for maintenance. On paper, the flyover is owned by the state government’s Public Works Department (PWD).

In September, HT had reported that municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani decided the BMC would not repair the flyover because it’s embroiled in litigation. However, Gagrani has now decided not to further delay the repair work as it poses a major risk for commuters, said a senior civic official, who requested anonymity.

In a report published on June 23, a week before the slab collapse, HT had cited an audit report submitted in April 2023 by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) declaring the flyover dilapidated and in precarious condition. The report recommended that the flyover be repaired within a month.

The senior civic official said the work order for the repairs has been issued, now that the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections has been lifted. “In the larger public interest, considering public safety, BMC will go ahead with repairs of the flyover,” said the official. “We have communicated to MMRDA that it should compensate whatever expenditure is incurred on the repairs. In the meantime, the work order is issued. We don’t want any mishap to happen due to a tussle between multiple agencies.”

HT has previously reported that the BMC wanted MMRDA to carry out the repairs after the slab collapse in July. However, the MMRDA passed the buck to the PWD, stating that the bridge belonged to the latter and should be held responsible for the repairs.

An executive engineer from the PWD had then informed the deputy municipal commissioner about the ongoing litigation involving the flyover between the state department, Hiranandani Construction Pvt Ltd, Mahakali Flyover Company Ltd, and Jog Engineering Limited.

