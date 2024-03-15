BMC to revamp Mumbadevi Temple precinct at 220 crore

MUMBAI: The BMC on Wednesday secured an approval from chief minister Eknath Shinde for a ₹220-crore project for integrated community development around the Mumbadevi temple precinct spread over 9,000 square metres. The temple houses the goddess Mumbadevi, from whom the city is said to have derived its name. The project envisages a broader 30-feet entrance from Kalbadevi, seating areas and provisions for seniors, nursing rooms, toilets, walkways and temple gardens. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

In an attempt to transport devotees to a bygone era, the precinct will be constructed using only natural materials such as stones and basalt. Designated spaces for rituals like mundan ceremonies and havans will be created as will more spaces for better crowd management. An old water body known as the Pydhonie talav, which is no longer in existence, will be recreated for devotees to wash their feet before entering the temple premises.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Officially termed the Integrated Community Development and Beautification of Mumbadevi Temple Precinct, the project is being spearheaded by Dr Aseem Gokarn Harwansh, principal architect of AGH RBV Design. Detailing the multiple challenges, Gokarn said that the inadequate access to the temple posed a major problem. “Devotees enter from either a small entrance or the Kalbadevi side and encounter difficulties while exiting from the Mumbadevi side,” she said. “During festivals, they spill on to the roads because of the lack of amenities such as seating, resting areas, parking and toilets.” To rectify this, the project envisages a broader 30-feet entrance from Kalbadevi, seating areas and provisions for seniors, nursing rooms, toilets, walkways and temple gardens.

Gokarn said there were two narratives concerning the centuries-old temple. “One suggests she was a deity of the Kolis, while the other holds that the temple was originally at Boribunder before being relocated to its present site,” she said. “The Mumbadevi deity has immense heritage and cultural value.”

A senior civic official, who was at the presentation to Shinde on Wednesday, said that the Mumbadevi temple precinct could be redesigned to accommodate up to 7,000 people at a time. “But during Navratri, crowd management poses a big challenge. Currently, there are approximately 18 shops and 35 licensed hawker stalls encroaching upon the area. We plan to widen the entrance from Mumbadevi towards the Kalbadevi side by 30 feet. Additionally, we will create a garden with a mandal vaatika, a designated area for havans and a pond. We propose to showcase the devi’s idol outside, where a laser show can be organised, allowing devotees to have a walkthrough experience.” The tender for these projects will be floated on Friday.

“Unfortunately, the temple had been engulfed by the bustling bazaar area,” said the official. “Its dome is barely visible. The ambience of the temple has been compromised due to encroachment from all sides over time. However, all the shops and licensed hawkers will be rehabilitated. They will get prime spaces along the routes frequented by devotees to ensure that they retain their clientele.”

Gokarn said she envisioned hosting a grand maha aarti and featuring an idol of the devi akin to the Shankara murti at Isha Foundation. “This idol will serve as a storytelling medium, narrating the rich history of Mumbadevi,” she said. “We also plan to incorporate a nakshatra walk, highlighting the significance of nakshatras in our heritage. The temple garden will showcase themes from across India, with plants strategically positioned according to their auspicious directions.”