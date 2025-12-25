BMC to revise multi-story Colaba school plan after defence denies nod

MUMBAI: The civic administration is revising its plan to build a new school in Colaba, after it was refused permission to construct a multi-storey structure near defence installations. The high-rise was to replace two buildings that comprised the civic-run Mumbai Public School, one of which is dilapidated. Out of two buildings that comprised the civic-run Mumbai Public School, one was declared dilapidated (HT PHOTO)

Both buildings were vacated in July, and 2,800 students, across seven mediums of instruction, were relocated. Many were shifted to civic-run schools in Navy Nagar and further afield in areas such as Bora Bazaar, while 1,378 students are attending classes in a large hall in the Colaba Market building. Students and teachers say studying under these conditions is untenable.

After the old buildings were evacuated, the BMC’s education department prepared a proposal to construct a ten-storey school building on the site, and sought clearance from the defence authorities for permission to carry out construction. The proposal was turned down.

“In accordance with extant guidelines issued vide Government of India Ministry of Defence letters dated May 18, 2011, and subsequently amended on March 18, 2015, and November 17, 2015, the Indian Navy is not authorised to issue a no-objection certificate for multi-storey school construction due to close proximity to the defence establishment INS Shikra,” according to e statement from the Indian Naval establishment.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now working on a revised construction plan. Avinash Dhakane, additional municipal commissioner (education), said the height of the proposed structure will be restricted. “The height of the building will be similar to the existing structure, with the addition of an underground parking floor. The revised proposal is almost ready and will be submitted to the defence authorities soon,” he said.

Concerned about the disruption in the students’ studies, teachers’ organisations say time is of the essence. Shivnath Darade, a member of the Shikshak Parishad, said, “The civic body must treat this as a priority. Around 1,400 students are struggling to continue their education under temporary arrangements,” he said.

BMC to install partitions

Concerns are also being raised over the learning conditions of students shifted to the Colaba Market building. Here, 1,378 students are attending classes in a single long hall, in the absence of classrooms, creating challenges for both students and teachers.

After HT highlighted the issue on December 19, 2025, in its ‘Out of Class’ series, the BMC’s education department decided to install partitions within the hall. A senior civic official said, “We have decided to install partitions up to three-fourths of the height of the hall. This will separate classrooms while ensuring proper ventilation.” Around ₹35 lakh has been set aside for the partitions and minor repair work.