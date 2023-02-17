Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC wants city to eat healthy, rolls out food trucks

Published on Feb 17, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has pulled out its food truck policy from cold storage after a year

ByLinah Baliga

Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has pulled out its food truck policy from cold storage after a year. Within the next fortnight, the much-awaited plan will be implemented as a pilot project in two locations in Byculla, with a stress on balanced and nutritious meals. The food trucks will be set up outside the Byculla E-ward office and Veer Jijamata Udyan – places that see heavy footfall.

The draft policy mandates that food trucks be stationed near parks or gardens, tourist locations, schools, colleges, universities, places of historical importance and business parks, which see heavy movement of people. The food trucks’ slots are planned along the lines of Food on Wheels, popular in the west for serving freshly cooked meals.

Ajaykumar Yadav, assistant commissioner, E ward said, “Seven zones in Mumbai will be marked for the purpose eventually, with a vehicle stationed in each zone. They will be purchased by BMC and given to beneficiaries who are financially needy – yellow or orange ration cardholders. We will invite applications soon. Although the stress is on healthy food, ovens will be provided for reheating.”

The trucks will be allowed to operate using LPG, microwaves and electric cooking units, after securing permits from BMC’s health, shops and establishments, and fire departments.

An official from BMCs health department said, “This is a draft policy and is yet to get a clearance from municipal commissioner. The licence and health departments are involved. All kinds of food can be prepared inside the truck but mandatory permissions from relevant departments should be sought.”

