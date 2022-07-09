BMC will take help from police in evicting people from dilapidated buildings
Mumbai: In order to save lives and prevent disasters of building collapsing in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday, said that it will take the help of Mumbai police authorities for evicting the occupants living in the C-1 structures or dangerous buildings in the city.
Every year, BMC releases a list of dilapidated structures ahead of the monsoon season. Going by its list this year, there are 332 dilapidated buildings in Mumbai, spread across all the 24 municipal wards.
Friday’s decision was taken during a coordination meeting of the disaster management authorities and several government agencies including the BMC, Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Mumbai police, traffic police, coast guards, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and BEST.
Ashiwini Bhide, additional municipal commissioner said in the meeting that the BMC will speed up evicting people from these dilapidated structures with the help of Mumbai police. BMC’s decision comes a week after a residential structure collapsed in Kurla, claiming 19 lives and injuring 14.
“In the meeting, it has been decided that fresh notices of eviction and pull down will be sent to these buildings where people are living. Following which electricity lines and sewage connections will be disconnected immediately,” said a senior official.
“Most of these buildings are being occupied by tenants and often while carrying eviction drives, the owners along with civic officials face resistance from them. Which is why, we have decided to take help from the police as well,” said the official. He also maintained the process of issuing fresh notices has already begun in several municipal wards and in the remaining other wards, the process will be started next week.
Meanwhile, P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects) asserted that all the pothole-related complaints should be addressed and filled within 24 hours.
Sanjay Pandey’s firm used ‘Red-Server’ to tap NSE officers’ phones for 8 years: CBI
Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey's family firm, iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, allegedly illegally tapped phones of National Stock Exchange employees for around eight years using devices called as “Red-Servers,” a senior Central Bureau of Investigation officer said on Thursday. According to the central agency officer, the firm committed the purportedly illegality from the basement of the NSE building in Mumbai where it was provided a small space.
Four held for murdering youth in Vishrantwadi
The Vishrantwadi police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a youth, who resided in Dandekar bridge, on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Balu Arjun Shinde (42), Francis Swami alias Bhayya Anthony Swami (20), both residents of Dighi; Akbar Shahbuddin Shaikh (20), a resident of Bhimnagar and Sarfaraz Saleem Shaikh (20), a resident of Dhanori. The deceased has been identified as Tushar Jaywant Bhosale (23).
27-year-old prisoner dies by suicide inside Yerawada jail
A convict undergoing life imprisonment after being convicted for a murder allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree inside Yerawada Central Jail premises on Thursday. The 27-year-old was convicted of killing his wife and was lodged in prison for the last five years. Yerawada jail superintendent Rani Bhosale said that deceased was depressed for the past couple of months. He was even taken for treatment.
Shinde, Fadnavis land in Delhi, expected to finalise power-sharing pact
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reached New Delhi on Friday on a two-day visit during which they will call on prime minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda among others. Both the state leaders are expected to discuss and finalise the power-sharing pact between the BJP and the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena.
Elgar Parishad case: Can Navlakha be allowed telephone calls from jail? HC asks prison dept
Mumbai: In order to facilitate the inmates to communicate with their families, friends, and lawyers, the Bombay high court (HC) asked the state prison authorities on Friday to clarify their stand on the telephone calling facility available for undertrials and convicts as per prison rules. The bench has asked the prison authorities to respond and state whether Navlakha can be extended the telephone calling facility and posted the hearing of the application to Tuesday.
