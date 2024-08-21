BMC’s smart parking tender to be finalised soon

MUMBAI: Thanks to an initiative by the BMC, it will soon be possible for vehicle owners to get real-time information about all the parking lots in Mumbai and book a slot anywhere via online payment. The tender on a smart integrated parking system is slated to be finalised before the election code of conduct comes into effect. HT Image

The project ‘Automatic Parking Guidance and Management System’ with a digital payment mechanism seeks to implement a parking management solution through an integrated IT system that has digitised and consolidated the city’s entire inventory of existing and proposed on-street and off-street parking.

At present, 3,000 parking locations have been identified in Mumbai, and their management, previously handled without digitising, will now be outsourced. The BMC plans to digitise the system with a single nodal agency overseeing the process. So far, the civic body has received a No Objection Certificate from the traffic police for the management of 550 locations, which could be public multi-level parking lots or street parking.

“With an integrated system, motorists will have access to real-time updates on parking availability across Mumbai and can book slots in advance through a web portal or mobile app for off-street parking,” said Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects). “This initiative aims to reduce queues at parking lot entry and exit points and help alleviate traffic congestion during both peak and non-peak hours. Not having to scout for a parking lot will also help one save on petrol.”

Citing an example, Bangar said if one wanted to know parking locations at Kala Ghoda, real time updates would be available due to smart parking. “The tender is live for a few months but a few changes will be made,” he said. “If we get a response, it will take at least six months for allotment. But we are aiming to finalise and publish the tender before the election code of conduct is implemented.”

There are various methods to pay for the booked parking slots from digital payment and online options to paying on the spot via POS machines and Fastag. Drivers unfamiliar with parking lots in a specific area can use the parking guidance system to locate the nearest available lot. The system will then guide them to the entry points of that parking location.

The estimated cost to manage 3,000 parking locations could be around ₹700 crore. Bangar said the BMC’s broader vision was to include private parking lots such as malls or private premises in the integrated digital platform. “Ultimately, the aim is to give hands-on information on where the parking lot is available and about parking charges,” he said.