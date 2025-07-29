Bodies of 3 missing Uran fishermen wash ashore along Alibag coast

MUMBAI: The bodies of the three fishermen, who went missing after the Tuljai fishing boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Raigad coast on Saturday, washed ashore on Monday at separate locations along the Alibag coastline. The three bodies washed ashore on July 28 at separate locations along the Alibag coastline

The deceased were identified as Naresh Ram Shelar, 36, and Mukesh Yashwant Patil, 35, both residents of Apta in Raigad. Dheeraj Kashinath Koli, 35, was a resident of Karanje. As per police reports, around 10.45am on Monday, Shelar’s body was located at Sasawane Beach. Shortly thereafter, Koli’s body was found at Dighodi Beach. By 11.05am, Patil’s body was located at Kamat Beach.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning after eight fishermen, defying the ongoing state-wide fishing ban, ventured into the sea from the Karanjade port in Uran. On their return journey, approximately six nautical miles away from the coast, the boat encountered rough waves and capsized. Five of them managed to swim to safety and immediately alerted the coastal authorities. A large-scale search operation was then launched involving the Raigad Police, Indian Coast Guard, and local fishermen.

“Drones equipped with thermal and night vision capabilities were deployed, but officials said poor weather and turbulent seas hampered the rescue efforts,” said an officer. The recovered bodies were sent for post-mortem and subsequently handed over to their families.