Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Body of the man swept away in Amba river found after 50 hours

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 06:04 am IST

Sheikh, who had gone to the Varvatne for some work, had slipped from the old bridge on Saturday and fallen into the waters of the Amba River. Before he was swept away, locals at the spot tried to pull him to safety but the rescue attempts failed

NAVI MUMBAI: The body of Anwar Sheikh, a 57-year-old resident of Nagothane, who had slipped into the Amba river on Saturday, was found after a 50-hour long wait and search by the rescue team.

Sheikh, who had gone to the Varvatne for some work, had slipped from the old bridge on Saturday and fallen into the waters of the Amba River. Before he was swept away, locals at the spot tried to pull him to safety using a rope, and a police constable also dived into the river to save him, but both the rescue attempts failed.

Police along with a rescue team carried out a search operation in the riverbed till Saturday evening, but could not find Sheikh. Finally, on Monday, his body was found near a creek close to Pakti village. Using a small boat, the authorities retrieved the body and brought it back to Nagothane.

