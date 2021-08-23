Body of unidentified woman found dumped in drain in Mankhurd

Body of an unidentified woman was found dumped in a drain at Mankhurd on Sunday. Police said the deceased was allegedly killed, as her legs and neck were tied with a dupatta and the body was wrapped in plastic bag. She appears to be aged between 25 and 30 years, said police.

Mankhurd police registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence against unknown persons and have formed several teams to identify the woman and culprits. The crime branch is also conducting parallel investigation in the case.

“It appears that the murder has taken place somewhere else. So we have formed police teams of detection officers of six police stations in zone 6. CCTV footage of nearby area is being scrutinised and her picture has been circulated in all police stations to find out if any missing person complaint has come from her family,” said a police officer.

According to police, the body was noticed by locals near Zakir Hussain Nagar in Mankhurd. A police team reached the spot and found the body which was partially decomposed.

The case has registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.