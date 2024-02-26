 Body of youth who jumped into creek found after rigorous search | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / Body of youth who jumped into creek found after rigorous search

Body of youth who jumped into creek found after rigorous search

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 26, 2024 07:48 AM IST

25-year-old Rohit Ashok Morya's body found in creek after jumping while filming Instagram reel, shocking family and friends.

THANE: After two days of intensive search, the KDMC fire brigade found the body of a 25-year-old youth, identified as Rohit Ashok Morya, who had jumped into a creek near the Mankoli Bridge in Dombivli West while creating an Instagram reel. The Vishnunagar police and fire brigade personnel started a search operation upon receiving the information.

The youth, who lived in Kamatghar opposite the Gayatri temple in Sainagar, Bhiwandi, had come to Mankoli Bridge on Friday afternoon with a friend to capture reels. After creating one reel with his friend, he suddenly jumped off the bridge into the creek while working on another reel.

His friends and family were unaware of his plan to jump into the creek. A distant relative, Chandan Morya, said, “The family is devastated upon hearing that he jumped into the creek. Everyone knew that he is living his reel life every day, busy with it, but otherwise, his plan to jump into a creek shocked everyone. He was a nice guy, but what was going on in his mind, no one knows.” His family is unable to speak on the matter.

The Vishnunagar police officer said, “Upon receiving information from a villager, we, along with the fire brigade, reached the spot and started a search for the young man in the creek. For the last two days, the team has been searching for him. The team found his body inside the mangroves, removed it, and took it out with the help of a boat. We have registered an accidental death in the case.”

