Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Body parts of unidentified man found in 7 bags, police register case

ByMegha Sood
Nov 12, 2024 07:24 AM IST

MUMBAI: The dismembered body of an unidentified man was found in seven bags at Gorai in Borivali West on Monday morning

MUMBAI: The dismembered body of an unidentified man was found in seven bags at Gorai in Borivali West on Monday morning. The Gorai police have registered a case of murder and are investigating to find the deceased’s identity.

Body parts of unidentified man found in 7 bags, police register case
Body parts of unidentified man found in 7 bags, police register case

Gorai police were informed by residents of Babar Pada in the early hours of Monday about a foul smell emitting from bushes on a road near the beach. On arriving at the spot, the police found seven bags, each containing parts of a human body.

“The body parts were stuffed into seven different plastic bags that were dumped in an open area surrounded by bushes on a road leading to a resort,” said an officer from Gorai police station.

Since the body was already decomposing, police sent it immediately for post-mortem to Shatabbdi hospital. Once the body parts were assembled, it was learnt that the body was of a man aged anywhere between 25-40. The police found ‘RA’ tattooed on his left hand.

“We are checking missing complaints in Mumbai and outside areas to locate the next of kin of the deceased,” said the officer.

A case of murder against an unidentified accused has been registered under sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //