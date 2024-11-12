MUMBAI: The dismembered body of an unidentified man was found in seven bags at Gorai in Borivali West on Monday morning. The Gorai police have registered a case of murder and are investigating to find the deceased’s identity. Body parts of unidentified man found in 7 bags, police register case

Gorai police were informed by residents of Babar Pada in the early hours of Monday about a foul smell emitting from bushes on a road near the beach. On arriving at the spot, the police found seven bags, each containing parts of a human body.

“The body parts were stuffed into seven different plastic bags that were dumped in an open area surrounded by bushes on a road leading to a resort,” said an officer from Gorai police station.

Since the body was already decomposing, police sent it immediately for post-mortem to Shatabbdi hospital. Once the body parts were assembled, it was learnt that the body was of a man aged anywhere between 25-40. The police found ‘RA’ tattooed on his left hand.

“We are checking missing complaints in Mumbai and outside areas to locate the next of kin of the deceased,” said the officer.

A case of murder against an unidentified accused has been registered under sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.