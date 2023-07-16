Fake doc among 2 held for running clinic in Govandi

Mumbai: A bogus doctor and an Unani doctor were arrested on Saturday for allegedly running a clinic in Govandi. The accused have been identified as Mohammed Afzal Shaikh, 24 and Mohammed Sajjad Shaikh, 44, the Unani doctor. HT Image

Acting on a tip-off, the police along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials raided the Unani clinic in Govandi.

According to the police, on Friday evening, the BMC officials sent a decoy patient to the clinic where the board outside identified the doctor as Dr Md Sajjad Shaikh.

As per the police complaint made by the assistant medical officer of the M East ward of BMC, Dr Madhukar Patange, the ‘doctor’ attended the decoy patient and also wrote a prescription. “On further enquiry, we found out that this doctor was a 24-year-old secondary school pass-out with no medical training or degree. Despite this, he had been treating patients for the last three years,” the complaint stated.

On asking about the doctor under whose name the clinic was being run, the police came to know that the actual Dr Sajjad Shaikh lived not too far. “Dr Shaikh knew that Afzal was not a qualified medical practitioner, but he let him run the clinic. The young man would ask the doctor about the treatment and medication to be given to patients who came to the clinic for treatment for the various ailments they suffered,” said an officer from Shivaji Nagar police station.

The duo were booked for cheating and the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961. “They were produced before a metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday morning and are currently in police custody,” added the officer.