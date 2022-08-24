Bomb hoax call to five-star hotel: Two men from Vapi arrested
Police have arrested two men from Gujarat’s Vapi for allegedly making a bomb hoax call to a five-star hotel near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport and later demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore
The duo, Vikram Singh, 22, and Yeshu Singh, 20, hail from Bihar and do odd jobs for a living. They had got the hoax call idea after watching some South Indian action films, an officer attached to Sahar police station said, adding that they recently bought two cheap mobile handsets and seven SIM cards to execute their plan.
On Monday, The Lalit hotel in Andheri East received two calls on its landline - first informing the staff that four bombs had been planted on the premises and the second to demand a ransom of ₹5 crore for giving the locations of the bombs and the procedure to diffuse them.
The hotel manager informed Sahar police station at 6.10 pm. Soon after, a police team rushed to the hotel along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a dog squad. Meanwhile, another team started tracking the locations of the phone numbers.
“We traced one of the phone numbers to Vapi and with the help of the local police picked up Yeshu from his residence at 3 am on Wednesday,” the police officer said. After his questioning, the police found the whereabouts of Vikram and detained him as well. The duo was brought to the city.
Yeshu allegedly told the police that before the lockdown in 2019 he had visited the hotel for some work. He and his accomplice, who were in need of money, planned to make a bomb scare call and demand ransom. They thereafter searched for the hotel’s front desk number on the internet.
“The two thought that the hotel staff would panic on hearing about the bombs and would agree to give them the ransom money,” the officer said.
They had not logged on to their social media accounts or even watched the news after making the calls and were unaware of the fact that the police were looking for them. Hence, they did not appear to have made any effort either to flee or destroy the evidence, the officer said.
The officer added that the duo had confessed to have made the threat calls.
