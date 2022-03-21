Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bombay HC asks state to submit details of curbs on train travel
mumbai news

Bombay HC asks state to submit details of curbs on train travel

The PIL had also objected to the fines being levied on persons who failed to abide by the Covid protocols saying it was illegal and the fine collected thus far should be refunded.
The state also said that the fines being levied on individuals who do not follow Covid protocols was justified under section 51 of the Disaster Management Act (Kalpak Pathak/HT photo)
The state also said that the fines being levied on individuals who do not follow Covid protocols was justified under section 51 of the Disaster Management Act (Kalpak Pathak/HT photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 08:33 PM IST
Copy Link
ByK A Y Dodhiya

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Monday directed the state government to detail the restrictions imposed on local train travel during the Covid-19 surge and curbs imposed after the relaxations.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik was informed that in the view of improved Covid situation and substantial reduction in fatalities, the restrictions imposed on suburban train travel through the March 1 circular of the State Executive Committee (SEC) was arbitrary and illegal.

While hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Firoze Mithiborewala, the court was informed by advocate Nilesh Ojha that though the HC had earlier asked the chief secretary to take appropriate decision to allow non-vaccinated persons to travel on suburban trains amid a drop in Covid cases, the SEC had failed to relax the restrictions and on the contrary passed harsher orders.

The PIL had also objected to the fines being levied on persons who failed to abide by the Covid protocols saying it was illegal and the fine collected thus far should be refunded.

On Monday, the state submitted an affidavit by K Suryakrishnamurthy, under-secretary, Disaster Management Unit, Relief and Rehabilitation Department, stating that though there was no evidence of non-vaccinated persons being more prone to spreading the virus than those who are vaccinated, as a precautionary measure the restrictions on suburban train travel had been continued to ensure that they do not contract the virus or don’t spread the same on the crowded suburban trains where social distancing is not possible.

The affidavit further stated that the universities, schools and colleges had been asked to reopen physical classes but they were also given the discretion to conduct online classes if there was any apprehension of the spread of the virus among students.

The state also said that the fines being levied on individuals who do not follow Covid protocols was justified under section 51 of the Disaster Management Act wherein if the order of the SEC was not followed, a fine could be imposed. The affidavit concludes that the PIL is with malafide intent and the issues raised are not bonafide and hence should be dismissed.

After perusing the affidavit and hearing the brief submissions by additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan, the court sought to know the situation on suburban train travel during the pandemic and now. It asked the state to make submissions in this regard.

After Chavan sought time to reply, the court posted the PIL for further hearing on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out