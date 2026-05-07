Panaji, The Bombay High Court has barred the entry of Deltin company's new casino vessel, which is set to replace its old ship, into Goa's Mandovi river, stating that it has to obtain the required certifications and also court's permission before sailing into the Panaji port. Bombay HC bars entry of Deltin company's new casino vessel into Goa's Mandovi river

The Goa bench of the high court, comprising Justice Valmiki Menezes and Justice Amit S Jamsandekar, pronounced its interim order on May 6 on the writ petition filed by Goan freedom fighter Libia Lobo Sardesai, writer Uday Bhembre, and social activists Sudeep Tamankar and Harish Madkaikar under the banner of 'Enough Is Enough Movement'.

The petitioners contended that the new vessel is bigger by size and capacity as compared to the existing one.

"Considering that as of today the vessel does not possess a certificate of survey, we deem it appropriate to direct that the vessel in question shall not sail into the Panjim Port, that is the River Mandovi, without obtaining all the required certifications," the division bench said.

"Further, even if such certificates and requirements of sailing of the vessel into the Panaji Port are obtained, the vessel shall not sail into the Port without prior permission from this court," the order read.

The court said that in case the Goa government decides to permit casino operations in the new vessel, which is the subject matter of the present petition, the government would first place such a decision before the court before issuing any order to Deltin company.

The bench pointed out that the Goa government assured that the order amending the licence issued to M V Royale Flotel , which was for 70 passengers, would not be amended in favour of the new vessel, M V Deltin Royale, without first placing the decision of the government before the court.

The court has fixed the next hearing of the case on July 6.

Currently, there are six off-shore casino vessels anchored in the Mandovi river.

Deltin's new vessel is estimated to have a capacity of 2,000 customers.

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