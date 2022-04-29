Bombay HC clears pedestrian walkway from Thane station to Vitawa
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday paved the way for the construction of a pedestrian walkway from Thane railway station to Vitawa, Kalwa by allowing the project proponent, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), to cut 13 mangroves required to be removed for construction of the piers of the pedestrian bridge over Thane creek.
“Only 13 mangroves are required to be cut down for the purpose,” said the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice VG Bisht while allowing a petition filed by the MMRDA. “Having regard to the larger public interest and the fact that not only due permission has been taken from the forest department but at the same time, compensatory afforestation has already been raised at the cost of the petitioner, in our considered view, this also satisfies the direction given by this Court in PIL No.87 of 2006,” the bench added.
MMRDA had to move the court in view of the orders passed by another bench in PIL 87 of 2006 that no construction work shall be permitted in mangroves and within the 50-meter buffer zone around mangroves without prior permission of the court.
Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, who represented MMRDA, had pointed out that the pedestrian walkway was necessitated in view of the fact that the distance from Vitawa village in Kalwa to Thane railway station is about three kilometres by road and it takes about half an hour by bus / auto-rickshaw, depending on the traffic conditions, to reach the station from Vitawa area.
Kumbhakoni said, in order to save time, the commuters prefer to walk along the railway tracks – to cross the Thane creek -- by risking their lives to cut their long and circuitous road route to reach Thane station. “In the past, precious human lives have been lost because of accidents, and therefore, it has become necessary to construct a skywalk,” he said.
According to MMRDA, the walkway will require 0.30308 hectares of land, including 0.16 hectares of mangrove area. The authority said that the project falls in the CRZ-I area and it had obtained all necessary clearances from various authorities.
Farmers block roads over power pangs in south Malwa
Protesting against inadequate power supply in rural areas, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) blocked highways at various places in Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Malwa, leaving commuters stranded for about two hours under the scorching sun. A number of union activists gathered at Bhai Ghaniya Chowk, a key intersection of the national highway connecting Bathinda with Chandigarh, Ferozepur and Amritsar. Similar road blockades were seen at Rampura Phul, Mansa, Ferozepur and other places.
Thane Traffic Police to recognise Good Samaritans for timely help in road accidents
The Thane Traffic Police have decided to implement the Standard Operating Procedures to recognise a Good Samaritan by rewarding and felicitating the Good Samaritan if he helped save a life in any road accident. According to officials, road accidents claim more than two lakh lives in India alone every year and contributed to the economic loss of approximately 3% of the GDP. Seventeen people die every hour on Indian roads.
CNG costlier by ₹4 in Mumbai, third hike in April
The prices of Compressed Natural Gas in the city will increase by ₹4, effective Friday midnight. This will be the third hike by Mahanagar Gas Limited in the month of April. Subsequent to this, the revised rate for CNG will be ₹76/kg. There will be no increase in the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Mumbai. Auto rickshaw unions have stated that they will protest outside the MGL on May 17 on the hike.
Inflation not restricted to Maharashtra alone, says Supriya Sule says during her visit to Thane
NCP leader Supriya Sule said on Friday in Thane that the Centre was misusing the central agencies and what happened with Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik was unjust. Sule also said that inflation needs to be the focus for the country now. Sule was asked about the various issues that the State Government has faced in recent times. She insisted that inflation is a big issue that needs to be looked into.
Vashi residents complain against rising electricity bills despite meters not functioning
Navi Mumbai residents continue to voice their grievances with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited over its alleged failure to provide services against the steep bills being levied. “In my society, there are many meters that have long stopped working. Even the few that are functioning, their calibration is extremely doubtful because these are almost 25 years old and have never once been serviced by MSEDCL,” said Vashi Sector 9 resident, Rohit Malhotra, 50.
