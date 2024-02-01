 Bombay high court orders trial court to release Rakesh Roshan’s ₹20 lakh | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Bombay high court orders trial court to release Rakesh Roshan’s 20 lakh

Bombay high court orders trial court to release Rakesh Roshan’s 20 lakh

BySahyaja MS
Feb 01, 2024 10:01 PM IST

The money was part of the ₹50 lakh that Rakesh Roshan lost to two men who posed as officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May 2011

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday directed a Mumbai court to release 20 lakh lying in its custody as case property in a cheating case filed by filmaker Rakesh Roshan back in 2011.

Justice MS Karnik ordered the special CBI court to release the money to Rakesh Roshan (X/RakeshRoshan_N)
Justice MS Karnik ordered the special CBI court to release the money to Rakesh Roshan (X/RakeshRoshan_N)

Justice MS Karnik ordered the special CBI court to release the money, noting that the court recently convicted the second of the two accused, Ashwini Kumar Sharma, for cheating, extortion, and impersonation, and sentenced him to three years imprisonment. His accomplice, Rajesh Rajan, was also sentenced to three years in prison in 2022.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The money was part of the 50 lakh that Rakesh Roshan lost to two men who posed as officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May 2011 on the pretext of settling a pending case against him. Upon realising the fraud, the filmmaker lodged a complaint with the CBI, leading to the arrest of the two accused and the seizure of gold and cash.

But the money was not returned to Rakesh Roshan since it became the case property.

Roshan first approached the trial judge for the release of the money in October 2012. The court permitted him to withdraw 30 lakh on the condition that he furnishes an indemnity bond for the amount.

The judge also ruled that Roshan would receive the remaining amount after the conclusion of the trial. But when the case lingered, the filmmaker returned to the trial court in August 2020 to seek access to the remaining 20 lakh. But the prosecution opposed the move, saying he would have to wait for the trial to end and that he hadn’t challenged the ruling within the permissible time. The request was finally rejected in December 2021 by the special court. Rakesh Roshan later approached the high court against this verdict.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On