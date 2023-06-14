Both Shiv Sena factions plan gala events for Foundation Day

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena’s 57th Foundation Day on June 19 will see a piquant situation this year, with both factions of the party pitting their might against each other in the celebrations. The undivided Shiv Sena was split last year by current chief minister Eknath Shinde who defected along with 39 MLAs. HT Image

The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray will organise a day-long workshop on June 18 for its workers at the National Sports Club of India at Worli. The event will have morale-boosting speeches on how the Sena (UBT) remains unaffected despite the desertion of Shinde and his men. The cadres will be educated about the good work done by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and given a roadmap for the forthcoming civic elections. The event is being held on a Sunday to ensure maximum attendance, and will be followed on Monday by a programme at Shanmukhananda Hall where Thackeray will address his workers.

Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has planned an 11-day-long celebration, culminating in the one-year anniversary of the Sena-BJP government on June 30. “We will be observing Foundation Day at the NSE Centre at Goregaon East where our ‘chief leader’ Eknath Shinde will address us,” said Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske. “We also have several programmes lined up from June 19 to June 30: health camps, blood donation camps and distribution of books among others.” Party sources said that they did not want to have a mega celebration, and all MLAs and MPs would be told to have events in their areas.