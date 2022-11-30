BPO employee assault case: Mother of accused moves court for pre-arrest bail

The mother of Amey Darekar, who is accused of pushing his 24-year-old girlfriend from the overhead water tank on the terrace of their friend’s building on November 16, has filed an anticipatory bail application in Dindoshi sessions court.

The plea is scheduled to be heard on December 2.

According to the Dahisar police, Radhika, a bank officer, apprehended that she would also be arrested if she entered the police station. “We have not recorded Radhika’s statement yet as she has approached the court for pre-arrest bail,” police inspector Ram Pote, investigating officer of the case, said.

The officer said Radhika had dropped the injured and unconscious Priyangi Singh, an employee of a BPO in Malad, home in Goregaon East after her son brought her to their house in Borivali West following the incident. Radhika had booked an aggregator cab and handed Priyangi over to their domestic help since her parents were not home at the time.

The police are checking the call detail record of Radhika to find out her exact location on the day of the incident although she is yet to be booked. The police have so far recorded the statements of the drivers of the aggregator auto and cab booked by Amey and his mother.

Officers said the CCTV footage of La-Bellezza, their friend’s building near Dahisar toll booth, had shown that Amey put Priyangi inside the cab with the watchman’s help. The cab driver then dropped the duo at Shimpoli in Borivali West.

“The statements and locations of both the drivers have been verified,” an officer said.

“However, there is no way of knowing what happened between the couple on the terrace as they were alone there,” Pote said.

Amey was arrested on November 18.

The police are now waiting for Priyangi to give her statement to find out if Amey had pushed her or she accidentally fell during their fight. “Amey should have taken her straight to her home and handed her over to her parents. He said he was high and when he found her injured, he panicked,” another officer said.

Meanwhile, Priyangi’s condition at Kokilaben hospital is reported to be stable. “She is able to move and talk and also recognises her parents, but she has not been able to record her statement since she has suffered head injuries,” the officer said.

The couple’s friend Devesh Laad told the police that Amey and Priyangi had come to his building at 9.30 pm on November 16 carrying alcohol. The three then went to the terrace on the 15th floor and consumed alcohol. At 12 am, the couple went down to buy more liquor and at 2.30 am, Devesh said he had left for his home leaving the two alone.

Amey has said in his statement that after Devesh left, they had a fight and when he turned towards Priyangi, he realised that she had fallen from the parapet, which is around 18 feet high, adjoining the water tank onto the terrace. He also claimed that he then ran to Devesh’s house but he did not respond. He brought Priyangi to the ground floor using lift and booked an aggregator cab to his home.

“Amey told us that Priyangi was upset for losing her job and wanted to consume alcohol when they met in a mall at Kandivali after she returned from office. They then went to Dahisar,” the police officer said.