NAGPUR: Deputy chairperson of the state legislative council, Neelam Gorhe, on Tuesday ruled that breach of privilege proceedings be initiated against NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the upper house, its chair and its members. She also directed the state government to examine whether criminal proceedings could be initiated against More for his public diatribe. Breach of privilege proceedings sought against NCP (SP) leader

Raising the issue soon after question hour, BJP group leader Pravin Darekar said that More had made the derogatory comments during a meeting, held at Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar.

Darekar’s motion led to a lengthy discussion in the house on the need to uphold the dignity and constitutional stature of the legislative council. Cutting across party lines, as many as 11 members supported the motion and demanded strict action against More for his “undemocratic utterances”.

According to Darekar, More, a resident of Ratnapur village in Jamkhed taluka, made deeply insulting remarks about the council’s relevance, structure and method of electing members. The comments were allegedly made on November 23 during a nagar parishad election campaign, in the presence of party MLA Rohit Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare.

He said More had dismissed the council as a mere “rubber stamp” for assembly-sponsored legislation. He also contrasted the council—represented by “red carpets, badges, and seating”—with the assembly’s “green,” asserting that the red “commands no respect before the green”.

More had further emphasised that the assembly’s 288 directly elected members hold more democratic weight than the council’s 78 members.

Darekar added that neither Rohit Pawar nor Sushma Andhare objected to More’s statements. Instead, they allegedly encouraged him with laughter. He argued that their silence constituted a breach and warranted examination.

Members across parties strongly supported the motion. They stressed that failing to take deterrent action would embolden others to make disparaging remarks that undermine the council and its members.

Gorhe referred the matter to a seven-member Privileges Committee. She also directed the government to examine possible legal action.