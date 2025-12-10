Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Breach of privilege proceedings sought against NCP (SP) leader

ByPradip Kumar Maitra
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 07:12 am IST

Raising the issue soon after question hour, BJP group leader Pravin Darekar said that More had made the derogatory comments during a meeting, held at Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar

NAGPUR: Deputy chairperson of the state legislative council, Neelam Gorhe, on Tuesday ruled that breach of privilege proceedings be initiated against NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the upper house, its chair and its members. She also directed the state government to examine whether criminal proceedings could be initiated against More for his public diatribe.

Breach of privilege proceedings sought against NCP (SP) leader
Breach of privilege proceedings sought against NCP (SP) leader

Raising the issue soon after question hour, BJP group leader Pravin Darekar said that More had made the derogatory comments during a meeting, held at Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar.

Darekar’s motion led to a lengthy discussion in the house on the need to uphold the dignity and constitutional stature of the legislative council. Cutting across party lines, as many as 11 members supported the motion and demanded strict action against More for his “undemocratic utterances”.

According to Darekar, More, a resident of Ratnapur village in Jamkhed taluka, made deeply insulting remarks about the council’s relevance, structure and method of electing members. The comments were allegedly made on November 23 during a nagar parishad election campaign, in the presence of party MLA Rohit Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare.

He said More had dismissed the council as a mere “rubber stamp” for assembly-sponsored legislation. He also contrasted the council—represented by “red carpets, badges, and seating”—with the assembly’s “green,” asserting that the red “commands no respect before the green”.

More had further emphasised that the assembly’s 288 directly elected members hold more democratic weight than the council’s 78 members.

Darekar added that neither Rohit Pawar nor Sushma Andhare objected to More’s statements. Instead, they allegedly encouraged him with laughter. He argued that their silence constituted a breach and warranted examination.

Members across parties strongly supported the motion. They stressed that failing to take deterrent action would embolden others to make disparaging remarks that undermine the council and its members.

Gorhe referred the matter to a seven-member Privileges Committee. She also directed the government to examine possible legal action.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Breach of privilege proceedings sought against NCP (SP) leader
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe has initiated breach of privilege proceedings against NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More for making derogatory remarks about the state legislative council during a recent meeting. Supported by 11 members, the motion highlighted More's claims that the council is a “rubber stamp” and lacks respect compared to the assembly. The issue dates back to comments made on November 23.