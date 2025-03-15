British era relics at Kalyan stn make engineers stop in their tracks

MUMBAI: While carrying out remodelling work of Kalyan railway station – the five-year project that was flagged off in 2023 -- engineers recently came upon railway relics that made them stop in their tracks. Calian, as Kalyan railway station was called during the British era, was first opened in 1854. Though not as old as the station itself, rusted wrought iron tracks dating back to late 1930s or early 1940s have lain buried in one corner of the station’s premises, until they surfaced in December 2024. The ₹ 900 crore Kalyan remodelling project is being carried out in two phases (Pramod Tambe)

History dug open

The rusty tracks revealed themselves when Central Railway (CR) authorities were carrying out remodelling and upgradation of the station last year. As part of its long-term plans, CR authorities are segregating suburban and non-suburban sections -- a new terminus for long distance trains will be constructed, with limited entry and exit points, and an emergency holding area.

The ancient wrought iron tracks were found late last year when an old rail line, a part of goods lines, was removed. Sources in CR told HT that during the excavation and cleaning, they came across what they felt were “peculiar looking iron tracks”.

“We found these old rail tracks, 400-600mts long, at three separate locations. As these were lying in unused sections, buried a few feet under, we couldn’t carry out track renewals. We removed the old rail tracks and replaced them with new ones which is a routine procedure,” said a CR official.

“These tracks were also connected to ‘Points’, that enable a switch between different tracks and help navigate intersections. After we found them, they were carefully removed and sent to Haji Bunder where scraps are auctioned,” said CR official.

Sources said the cylindrical shaped rail tracks were used before India’s independence and were intact. “These rail lines were not even mapped in their drawings displaying rail lines in Kalyan,” said an official. As the railways auctions scrap in a bundle, authorities could not give specifics of how much it would fetch them.

Ongoing works for new terminus

The ₹900 crore Kalyan remodelling project is being carried out in two phases. Work is on in an area measuring 1500-2000 meters in length and 90-100 meters in width where 32 rail lines are situated.

“At present we are laying 12 new rail lines and constructing six new platforms for the rail terminus. New rail lines put together, will be equivalent to 32 kms in total length when the project is complete,” said another CR official.

The efficacy of the new terminus will be realised once new rail lines between Kalyan-Asangaon and Kalyan-Badlapur routes under MUTP-3A project are laid. A large concourse has been proposed on top of the terminus which will connect with the platforms below. CR sources told HT that connectivity will be provided through Patripul bridge for the new terminus and suburban station. Additionally, there will be new FOBs, ROBs and travelators connecting the suburban node with the proposed terminus which will be almost half a kilometre apart.

Apart from this, there will also be a separate building for the railway office, retail and commercial buildings, and a multi-level car parking at the terminus. Work on the first phase – laying tracks -- is expected to be completed in December 2025.

“We are making additions to our existing plans based on the new requirements stated by the railway ministry. These will include holding area, secured access by limiting entry-exit points, and other upgrades,” said sources.

As part of improving Kalyan suburban section, the authorities will separate the platforms and rail lines for locals going towards Kasara and Karjat. The station area development will include an upper deck with elevated roads connecting the station from different locations.

Kalyan station will be designed for 5.50 lakh passengers a day against the current capacity of 3.50 lakh a day.