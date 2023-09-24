Broadcast speaker’s hearing on CM Shinde, Sena MLAs, demands oppn

Mumbai: Seeking transparency in the hearing to be conducted by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on a petition seeking the disqualification of chief minister Eknath Shinde and his MLA, the Opposition has demanded that the entire proceedings should be broadcast live so that people can watch it. The demand was made by Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Following a directive by the Supreme Court, Narwekar has scheduled a hearing on the disqualification petition on Monday. The petition was filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) seeking disqualification of Shinde and MLAs who sided with him for violating the provisions of anti-defection law. Shinde and 39 Sena MLAs had rebelled against their chief minister and erstwhile Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to split the party and pull down his government with the help of BJP. Thackeray faction had approached the Supreme Court challenging then Governor Koshyari’s decisions and formation of Shinde-led government. HT Image

“People of the entire state are interested in knowing what happens to the petition related to the biggest defection in the state’s political history. Even the Supreme Court has asked you to deliver a verdict and given several directives in this regard. People are losing faith in politicians due to the incidents that have happened in the recent past,” Wadettiwar said in a letter written to Speaker Narwekar.

“It is important to have transparency in conducting the hearing on disqualification petitions to restore the faith of the people in constitutional bodies, constitutional posts and the democracy as a whole. As the leader of the opposition in the assembly I demand that the entire proceedings should be broadcast online so that people can watch it,” he demanded in the letter.

He was seconded by Shiv Sena (UBT). Party MP Sanjay Raut said: “ I completely agree with the same. The people have a right to watch the proceedings of the disqualification petition against their MLAs who violated anti-defection law,” Raut said. There was no reaction from Narwekar on Saturday.

Following a directive by the Supreme Court to conduct a hearing within a week, Narwekar has scheduled the next hearing on the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs on Monday, September 25.

Narwekar is also expected to fix the schedule for the entire proceedings.

State legislature secretariat on Friday sent the notices to the concerned MLAs regarding the hearing which will start at 3pm on Monday.

In the backdrop of the apex court expressed its unhappiness over the delay in conducting a hearing on the petition seeking disqualification of chief minister Shinde and his MLAs, Narwekar on Thursday consulted legal experts in Delhi.

“We had a hearing on September 14 and the next hearing was scheduled for next week. The SC had asked to hold the next hearing in one week. Therefore we are going to hold a hearing next week. I will decide on the procedural aspects in the next hearing,” he said on Friday. He also added that he will not delay the decision and will not make a decision in haste.

