Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Buddha idol from Vikhroli monastery stolen, thief and scrap dealer arrested

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 04:50 am IST

Mumbai police recovered a stolen panchdhatu Buddha idol within 24 hours, arresting two suspects linked to the theft from a local monastery.

MUMBAI: Within 24 hours of the theft of a Japanese-made panchdhatu (five-metal alloy) idol of Gautama Buddha from a monastery in Vikhroli East being reported, the police recovered the idol on Sunday and arrested two persons.

Japanese-made panchdhatu (five-metal alloy) idol of Gautama Buddha
Japanese-made panchdhatu (five-metal alloy) idol of Gautama Buddha

According to the police, the theft occurred at the Ratnabodhi Buddha Vihara in Kannamwar Nagar-2, Vikhroli (East), on Thursday after 9am. An unidentified person had stolen the idol and drinking water taps from the premises. A complaint was filed at the Vikhroli police station on Saturday, following which a case was registered under Section 305 (d) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

Two investigating teams began by checking all CCTV footage from the monastery to the Vikhroli railway station. The police spotted a person walking suspiciously with a heavy white bag on his shoulder. They were tracking the suspect in each railway station on the Central line towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and noticed him getting down at Dadar station. The suspect then shifted to the Western line and headed towards Mahim East. From there, they saw him walk into a scrap dealer’s shop.

The police reached the scrap dealer’s shop, detained the shop owner for interrogation, and seized the panchdhatu idol that was in his possession. The dealer then revealed information about the thief, identified as Jitendra, also known as Jintu Lakshmanrao Dinkar, 48. The police nabbed Jitendra from his house in Bandra West. The scrap dealer was also arrested under Section 317 (habitually receiving or dealing in property which he knows or has reason to believe to be stolen property) of BNS.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Buddha idol from Vikhroli monastery stolen, thief and scrap dealer arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

MUMBAI: The police swiftly recovered a stolen panchdhatu idol of Gautama Buddha within 24 hours of its theft from Ratnabodhi Buddha Vihara, arresting two suspects. The idol was taken on Thursday, leading to a complaint and subsequent investigation that traced the suspect to a scrap dealer's shop where the idol was found. The thief, Jitendra Dinkar, was apprehended at his home.