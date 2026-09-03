Builder held for Bhiwandi crash, partner still at large

THANE: Police have arrested one of the two developers of Kohinoor Apartments, which collapsed on July 30 in Bhiwandi, claiming ten lives and injuring three others. Bhoiwada police arrested Danish Sheikh, 55, a resident of Kurla, on Wednesday. He is the business partner of the other main accused, Bilal Ahmed Abubakar Khan, who is believed to be in the UAE.

Sheikh and Khan constructed and owned the building, which crashed following heavy rain only 15 years after it was built. Khan is believed to have travelled to the UAE before the collapse and has remained there. Police have initiated the process of bringing him back to India to face charges.

The B Wing of Kohinoor Apartments, in the Narpoli locality, was unauthorised and had been declared dilapidated and dangerous by the civic authorities. Khan and Sheikh had allegedly ignored several notices issued by the civic administration. The building was undergoing repairs when it crashed.

Police registered a case against Shaikh and Khan, as well as Ashok Paswan, who allegedly carried out the repair work, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. Paswan also died in the crash.

Rajveer Mohite, senior inspector, Bhoiwada police station, said, “We have arrested Danish Sheikh, who had been absconding since the building collapse. Efforts to bring Bilal Khan back to India are underway.”