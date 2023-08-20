Burglars try to loot ATM in Maharashtra's Palghar, return empty handed. Video

A robbery attempt in Maharashtra's Palghar went unsuccessful as thieves found no cash inside an automated teller machine (ATM) on Saturday. The incident was caught on CCTV inside the ATM kiosk located in Maswan village in Palghar. Police said that a case has been registered against the accused who are yet to be identified. Screengrab of the video showing burglars entering into an ATM in Palghar. (Twitter)

Visuals shared on social media showed two masked men entering the kiosk and destroying the CCTV camera installed there. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"Some miscreants stormed into an ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank around 2 am. They not only broke open the ATM box, but also damaged the CCTV camera installed inside the room," an official of Manor police station told news agency PTI. "However, they could not take anything from the ATM as there was no cash kept inside it as the machine was undergoing some repair work," he said.

In June, four men reportedly stole ₹19 lakh from an ATM in Vasai in 15 minutes. Police said it was the work of experienced hands as the robbers used gas cutters to break open the boxes in which cash was stored.

In a similar case, three people were arrested in December last year for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The accused barged into an ATM centre of a private bank in Goal Maidan area of the town around 2 am and allegedly broke the machine to steal cash, an official said.

Their attempt failed and the trio were caught by the security guards and the police who were on patrolling duty with the help of a CCTV footage, he said.

