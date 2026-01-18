Cabinet approves ₹20,000-cr police housing project

MUMBAI: The state cabinet, in its meeting on Saturday, cleared a series of projects, among them the Mumbai Police Housing Township Project, which will bring relief to the police force’s 51,308 personnel. Around 40,000 to 45,000 residential units will be developed under the project on approximately 50 million square feet of land in the city and suburbs at an estimated cost of about ₹20,000 crore. Mumbai, India - December 03, 2022: Once a space for jolly TikTokers and cricket enthusiasts, HDIL Premier Residences, has lately become a place of dread for both police and residents. Condition of the SRA building projects of HDIL Premier Residences, at Kurla (West), in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, December 03, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (REPRESENTATION IMAGE)

The state government will provide 30% of the funds, while the remaining 70% will be raised by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation as loans from various financial institutions. Approval was also granted to provide an initial fund of ₹100 crore to the corporation for preparing the technical and financial feasibility report and for initiating the project.

The existing police service quarters are in old and dilapidated buildings dating back to the British era, and of the 22,904 residences currently available, around 3,777 are unfit for use. A press note said that due to non-availability of housing, many police personnel were compelled to travel long distances daily to reach their workplaces. “Given the nature of police duties, it is essential for personnel to have residences close to their place of work,” it stated.

The state cabinet also approved the establishment of the Maharashtra Agency for Holistic International Mobility & Advancements (MAHIMA) for coordination and implementation of employment opportunities worldwide. Through this agency chaired by the chief minister, youth from Maharashtra will be provided information about job opportunities in different countries.

Due to higher wages and more employment opportunities in developed countries, the inclination of Indian youth toward international employment has increased in recent years, said the note. States such as Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have already established apex institutions for effective coordination and implementation of overseas employment, and MAHIMA will be structured on the same lines.

The cabinet also approved the ₹8,087.11-crore revised financial plan of Phase 2 of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project, subject to early commercial development of railway land at Bandra (East), from which funds will be utilised. Approval was also granted to the additional amount of ₹646.95 crore provided by MMRDA toward the state government’s share.

One-third of the funds from the commercial development of the Bandra (East) land will come to the state government and will be deposited in the Urban Transport Fund, to be utilised as required for MUTP projects. An amount of ₹1,652.05 crore collected through surcharge on suburban railway tickets has been deposited with the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation and utilised for various components of MUTP-2.

The cabinet also granted 3.6 acres of land at the nominal rate of ₹1 per sq metre, with a waiver of other charges, to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board for construction of the Shri Padmavati Ammavari Temple at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. As per CIDCO’s land pricing and disposal policy, 2018, charges were initially applicable. However, TTD, citing the Re 1 per sq metre grant to the Shri Venkateshwara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, asked for similar largesse, which was approved. Land at Re 1 per sq metre was also granted at Panvel (West) to the Annasaheb Patil Economic Backward Development Corporation Headquarters.

Approval was granted to allot seven hectares and 96.80 acres to the State Agricultural Marketing Board for setting up a multi-modal hub and terminal market for farmers for fruit and vegetable exports. It will be developed under the SMART project, a joint initiative of the World Bank and Maharashtra government, with an approved outlay of ₹98.66 crore. Facilities such as vapour heat treatment, plant irradiation, pack houses, and storage for fruits and vegetables will be developed here.