Cabinet approves cost escalation of over ₹10,000 cr for Metro 3 project
Mumbai: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved a cost escalation of over ₹10,000 crore for the Metro 3 project. Approving the revised cost of ₹33,000 crore for the project, chief minister Eknath Shinde asked the administration to complete the first phase of the project in 2023. Metro 3 is delayed by more than two years owing to the dispute over its car shed at Aarey Milk Colony.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the cost of the project has increased to ₹33,000 crore from ₹23,000 crore. “In 2015, its estimated cost was ₹23,000 crore but due to cost escalation, it has gone up by over ₹10,000 crore,” Fadnavis said.
For almost two and half years, the project work was stalled and thus phase 1 and phase 2 which were supposed to start in 2021 and 2022, respectively, could not be completed. “This is because the stay on car shed work,” Fadnavis pointed out.
As per the revised estimates, the cost of the Metro 3 has been increased to ₹33,405 crore from ₹23,136 crore.
Both the Maharashtra government and the Centre are funding the project. “The state government has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to provide ₹1,297 crore as the state’s share to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL). Similarly, the central government has also been requested to release its share for the project,” said a senior official from the state urban development department.
Following the escalation in its cost, the amount of loan from JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) has also mounted to ₹19,924 crore from ₹13,235 crore. “A proposal for a rise in loan amount for the international agency was also approved in the state cabinet meeting,” the official said.
Around 98.6% of work on tunnels and 82.6% of work on underground stations have been completed by the MMRCL but when it comes to the car depot, only 29% of the work has been completed thus far, informed the deputy chief minister.
“We will try to complete the first phase of the project by 2023,” he added.
The work of the Metro 3 project took a back seat after the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government decided to shift its car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg owing to environmental concerns. However, after coming to power, the state government decided to shift the car depot back to Aarey Colony.
The 33.5-km-long Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 project is the first underground corridor of the Metro networks coming up in the city. Of the total 27 stations, 26 of them are going to be underground.
Meanwhile, the state cabinet also decided to hike the compensation to the farmers for the loss of the crops due to the heavy rainfall in various parts of the state since the first week of June. The compensation for the losses of crops on non-irrigated land has been increased to ₹13,600 a hectare from ₹6,800 per hectare given as per the National Disaster Management Fund (NDRF) norms.
The crops on more than 15,06,000 hectares have been destroyed while in some areas the land under cultivation has been washed away to a large extent. “We have also decided to extend the upper limit of land holding to 3 hectares for the compensation. This will cover more farmers that will get monetary assistance,” Shinde said after the cabinet meeting.
An official from the relief and rehabilitation department said that with the decision to double the compensation the burden on the state exchequer will go up to ₹2,400 crore. “As per the current estimate of the losses, the expenditure is estimated to double to ₹2,400 crore. We are expecting the revision of the NDRF norms to increase the rate of compensation for all three categories (irrigated, non-irrigated, perennial) crops soon,” the official said.
He said that the decision over doubling the compensation for the crops on irrigated land and for the perennial crops is yet to be taken. As per the NDRF norms, the compensation for the crops on irrigated norms is ₹13,500 a hectare, while its ₹18,000 a hectare for perennial crops.
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
