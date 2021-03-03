IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai power outage: Electricity regulator had raised questions on islanding system
Electrical power lines hang from a transmission pylons alongside a road in Mumbai, on October 12, 2020. India’s financial capital saw its biggest power outage in decades on the day. (File photo)
Electrical power lines hang from a transmission pylons alongside a road in Mumbai, on October 12, 2020. India’s financial capital saw its biggest power outage in decades on the day. (File photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai power outage: Electricity regulator had raised questions on islanding system

Mumbai’s electricity provider has acknowledged the October 12 power failure in the city could have been avoided had the system survived outside grid disturbance after operationalisation of the islanding scheme
READ FULL STORY
By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:41 PM IST

Mumbai’s electricity provider has acknowledged the October 12 power failure in the city could have been avoided had the system survived outside grid disturbance after operationalisation of the islanding scheme and if Tata Power had been able to bring its hydro/thermal generation into service without delay.

“Hence, further review of Mumbai Islanding scheme considering load/generation balance is necessary,” Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said in its submission to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on October 20.

Islanding refers to the condition in which a generator provides electricity to a location even though electrical grid power is no longer available. Tata Power introduced the system in 1981 and is unique to the region and the only such system in the country.

The regulator on October 22 also questioned the islanding system at a suo motu proceeding over the power failure and its delayed restoration.

Also Read | ‘Mumbai power outage due to human error, no proof of China’s role’: Union minister

Tata Power has also suggested a relook at the islanding system. “We have all been historically dependent on the islanding scheme, but since the generation and incoming power ratio is changing, a change is required in the islanding scheme itself. With the central coordination and Western Regional Power Committee (WRPC), we have to completely relook at the islanding scheme in view of less embedded generation and more import of power,” said Sanjay Banga, president, transmission and distribution, Tata Power, in his representation to MERC.

Banga said earlier the islanding system’s embedded power generation of 1,877 megawatts was enough to meet the electricity demand of Mumbai. It now accounts for less than half the peak demand of Mumbai and adjoining areas. To meet the balance demand, power is imported from outside the islanding system.

According to the regulator, Tata Power has said that its hydro units were picked up but the same could not be synchronised with the grid on October 12.

Tata Power has said that the rate of frequency decline was so high that before the breaker operation could complete, the frequency dropped significantly. It noted that since 1997, there was no failure in the islanding system.

“Considering the fact that embedded generation capacity is reducing over time, Mumbai demand is increasing, and more and more power being received from outside Mumbai, review of existing Islanding System and review of frequency setting needs to be undertaken.” It added it has formed an internal committee to look into the technical issues in detail.

The outage lasted up to 12 hours in parts of the country’s financial capital and brought Mumbai’s lifeline local trains to a halt and forced the city’s airport to switch to back-up supply. The Centre on Tuesday said a human error and not a cyber-attack caused it a day after reports suggested Chinese government-linked actors were targeting Indian critical infrastructure.

In its submission, the BEST said Mumbai’s generating companies, transmission licensees and Maharashtra State Load Despatch Centre (MSLDC) were aware of the critical situation arising due to the failure on October 12. It added accordingly, a contingency plan should have been initiated to avoid any further grid disturbance. The BEST said the strengthening of Mumbai transmission is essential to remove the congestion in the system.

The regulator has cited the inputs from stakeholders and blamed the failure of the islanding system, possible inadvertent tripping by the station operator at Kharghar substation, delay in load management/disconnections, inadequate load trimming, etc., among the reasons for the outage.

“...verification of individual submissions and root cause analysis by independent experts would be necessary to find out the exact reason for the incident. This analysis would also help to take appropriate (immediate and medium-term) remedial measures for ensuring that such an incident does not recur...”

The regulator said the occurrence was required to be taken cognisance of for ascertaining actions pertaining to dereliction of actions, if any, in operation and maintenance of lines, system security, failure of protection and to achieve intended islanding of critical load-generation balance.

Also Read | Hard knocks and tough lessons: How Mumbai’s health infra coped with Covid-19

It added the commission deemed it appropriate to initiate a suo motu proceeding to find the primary reasons for the partial grid failure, response, and performance of licensees/generators and for identifying preventive measures. The regulator issued a notice on October 17 asking MSLDC to submit the detailed report on the partial grid failure.

The regulator had also ordered that a high-level expert committee be formed to analyse the root cause of the tripping that led to the grid failure. It had said that the committee will have to submit its report within three months of the formation. “The committee had in January asked for an extension in submitting its final report,” a power ministry official said.

The regulator noted: “It is necessary to find out as to what happened at individual stakeholder level and what needs to be done in future at individual stakeholder level and collectively at system level to avoid recurrence of such event.”

It added the commission notes that in the past when similar incidents had occurred, the studies had been undertaken through expert committees to find out the primary reason for the grid disturbances. It added based on recommendations, glaring difficulties were rectified. “However, the long-term plans for infrastructure augmentation/development seem not to have materialized in toto as was expected. Accordingly, it is necessary to examine as to whether the delay in implementation of recommendations/suggestions of the Committees had any bearing on the partial grid failure...”

The October outage was back in the spotlight after American cyber intelligence company Recorded Future said it uncovered a suspected China-linked cyber operation that was focussed on India’s electricity grid and other critical infrastructure. The company did not link the Mumbai incident to the operation, but it did not rule it out either.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Rathod is allegedly involved in the death case of 22-year-old girl Pooja Chavan.(HT Photo)
Rathod is allegedly involved in the death case of 22-year-old girl Pooja Chavan.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM asked for Rathod's resignation to avoid chaos in assembly: BJP

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and BJP leader Pravin Darekar said the BJP expect some more drama in a few days over Rathod's resignation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt to make probe report on Mumbai power outage public

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Reports of a Chinese cyber attack being the reason behind the power outage have come to the fore. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh also said that the cyber police investigations indicated sabotage by some foreign countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
Electrical power lines hang from a transmission pylons alongside a road in Mumbai, on October 12, 2020. India’s financial capital saw its biggest power outage in decades on the day. (File photo)
Electrical power lines hang from a transmission pylons alongside a road in Mumbai, on October 12, 2020. India’s financial capital saw its biggest power outage in decades on the day. (File photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai power outage: Electricity regulator had raised questions on islanding system

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Mumbai’s electricity provider has acknowledged the October 12 power failure in the city could have been avoided had the system survived outside grid disturbance after operationalisation of the islanding scheme
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated against Covid-19 outside BKC vaccination centre in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 2. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated against Covid-19 outside BKC vaccination centre in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 2. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Hard knocks and tough lessons: How Mumbai’s health infra coped with Covid

By Rupsa Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Mumbai is no stranger to pandemics and its authorities have faced a steep learning curve each time. In fact, much of the city as we know it today is a result of a planning body that was created in the wake of the bubonic plague which first hit the city in 1896
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Teacher gets 5 years in jail for sexually harassing minor students

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:45 AM IST
The teacher was arrested in August 2016 and granted bail as the police failed to file a charge sheet within the stipulated 60 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Centre nod for 29 more private hospitals from Mumbai to start vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:21 AM IST
To speed up the third phase of the nation-wide mass immunization programme, the centre on Tuesday approved 29 private hospitals to inoculate senior citizens above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
(Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

MMRDA seeks Bombay HC’s nod to start Metro work at disputed plot

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday approached the Bombay high court (HC) through an interim application, seeking lifting of the court’s stay on the October 1, 2020 order by the Mumbai suburban district collector, which permitted the transfer of 102 acres at Kanjurmarg to the authority for building a car shed and an interchange station for Metro lines 3, 4, 4A and 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unauthorised dumping of raw sewage into salt lakes in Bhandup. (Vanashakti)
Unauthorised dumping of raw sewage into salt lakes in Bhandup. (Vanashakti)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Civic contractor dumps raw sewage in Bhandup salt lakes, green activist seeks action

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:45 AM IST
An environmentalist, associated with a city-based NGO, on Monday, wrote to the civic authorities, including the collector (Mumbai suburban), the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the forest department’s mangrove cell, alleging unauthorised dumping of raw sewage into salt lakes in Bhandup, by a civic contractor
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire safety audit was conducted in the backdrop of the Bhandara fire that broke out in a government hospital in January, killing ten infants. (Hindustan Times)
The fire safety audit was conducted in the backdrop of the Bhandara fire that broke out in a government hospital in January, killing ten infants. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Over 700 hospitals, nursing homes in Mumbai flouting fire safety norms: BMC audit

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:42 AM IST
The fire audit conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found lapses in fire safety norms in around 701 hospitals and nursing homes across Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT)
(Pratik Chorge/HT)
mumbai news

Chaos persists at Mumbai vaccination centres

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Day two of the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination in Mumbai saw chaotic scenes similar to the first day with experts and citizens fearing that the vaccination centres may become “superspreader venues”, where one person infected with the coronavirus transmits it to several other people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajay Devgn. (HT Photo)
Ajay Devgn. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man blocks actor Ajay Devgn’s car over his stand on farm laws, held

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Dindoshi police on Tuesday arrested a Punjab resident after he blocked the car of actor Ajay Devgn near Film City in Goregaon (East)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Presently, the WR operates AC local trains only on its fast railway line corridor between Churchgate and Virar railway stations. (HT Photo)
Presently, the WR operates AC local trains only on its fast railway line corridor between Churchgate and Virar railway stations. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: AC trains soon on Western Railway’s slow corridor

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:37 AM IST
After running air-conditioned (AC) local trains for the past three years, the Western Railway (WR) is now considering to introduce a similar service between Andheri and Virar, on its slow lines
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to BMC, the tunnelling work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
According to BMC, the tunnelling work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
mumbai news

Mumbai coastal road work in fast lane, 100m tunneling done

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed digging the first 100m for the coastal road tunnel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Road dust largely refers to solid particles generated during the handling and processing of road-building materials, such as gravel and concrete. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Road dust largely refers to solid particles generated during the handling and processing of road-building materials, such as gravel and concrete. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Road dust main contributor to PM pollution in Mumbai: Study

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The contribution of road dust to the city’s overall pollution load has more than doubled over the past decade, reveals the interim results from a source apportionment study conducted by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
(ANI)
(ANI)
mumbai news

Ajit Pawar: Will not disconnect power supply over bills for now

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday declared there will be no disconnection of electricity supply for farmer and local residents who failed to pay their bills until the issue of non-payment of the outstanding bills was debated in the state Assembly
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP