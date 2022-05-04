Canadian national’s murder: Bombay HC junks plea for exoneration
MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has dismissed a petition of an accused in the August 2003 murder of Canadian national Asha Goel in Mumbai for quashing criminal proceedings against him.
A division bench of justices Prasanna Varale and SM Modak on Monday rejected the plea of Pawankumar Goenka, saying there was evidence to prosecute him while directing an expedited trial. Goenka worked as a manager at a jewellery-making unit of Goel’s brother, Sureshchandra Agarwal.
According to the prosecution, the siblings had a property dispute, and Goel was killed at the residence of Agarwal in 2003. The Mumbai crime branch concluded Goel’s brothers Sureshchandra Agarwal, who reported the murder to the police, and Subhash Agarwal plotted to kill Goel.
Sureshchandra Agarwal died before any legal action could be taken. Subhash Agarwal could not be prosecuted as he lives in Canada. The crime branch arrested four including Goenka for the murder.
Goenka moved the high court for quashing his prosecution, saying there was no evidence against him. But the court said a co-worker of Goenka had become an approver and said he was present at the meeting where the conspiracy for the murder was allegedly hatched. He also allegedly accompanied the killers to the building where Goel, 62, was stabbed to death.
Bengaluru Acid Attack: Cops release accused's photograph
In a bid to catch the accused of the heinous acid attack in Bengaluru, the cops have released pictures of the absconding accused Nagesh Babu (27). The pictures were released by Kamakshipalya Police to help the public identify him. The police also shared various phone numbers to get in touch with them in case one has information.
Kempegowda Statue: 4,000 kg sword arrives at Bengaluru Airport
A 4,000 kg sword from Delhi has arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, which will adorn 108 feet tall Kempegowda statue, being constructed in a 23-acre heritage park on the airport premises. Kempegowda, widely accepted as the founder of Bengaluru was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire and historians credit him as a just and humane ruler.
Loudspeaker removal falls in Delhi Police remit: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party agrees with the removal of loudspeakers from all religious places in the national capital, Delhi's ruling party said in a statement on Tuesday, even as it said the onus was on the state police, saying the issue is a subject that is under the Delhi Police's jurisdiction. Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta also claimed that “temples do not cause noise pollution because prayers are recited within the temple premises”.
Chandigarh | Australia-returnee among 2 booked for stalking college girl
Two youths have been arrested for allegedly stalking a girl outside MCM DAV College in Sector 36, Chandigarh. The accused have been identified as Simranpreet Singh, 24, and Amandeep Singh, 25, both residents of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The accused were later let off on bail. He had also recently got married. A case under Section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo at Sector 36 police station.
Fortis Mohali doctor issues asthma advisory amid wheat harvest season
Amid the wheat harvest season in the region, Fortis Hospital's Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Studies director Dr Zafar Ahmad Iqbal issued an advisory on the impact of stubble burning on respiratory illnesses. Man loses mobile phone to snatchers in Burail Chandigarh A Sector-46 resident lost his mobile phone to two snatchers on his way back home from work on Monday night.
